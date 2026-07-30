Under AAP, paper leaks have taken root in Punjab: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said cash for paper leak scams have taken root in the state, with 11 examination papers being “managed through selective leaks to help unscrupulous elements” by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

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Interacting with the media after holding a meeting with the party’s district leadership at the residence of senior leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal, the SAD president said, “Youngsters are coming up to me and telling me they have no future in Punjab as the AAP even sold their future by collecting huge sums of money in lieu of selective leaks.”

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On what he alleged was the AAP’s modus operandi, Sukhbir said, “The entire AAP leadership, from Arvind Kejriwal to Manish Sisodia and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is defending this scam. They have come out openly and are asserting that no paper leak has taken place despite the fact that they had once admitted the same in the past, when a TET paper leaked.”

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“This stonewalling is being done to help the beneficiaries of the paper leaks and ensure the money collected from them does not have to be returned,” he added. He said this was happening at a time when the Punjab and Haryana High Court was staying examinations conducted under the AAP government. The HC even stayed the pharmacy officers’ selection process, suspecting the examination process having been compromised, Sukhbir said.

Badal said the party will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to devise a way to take on the AAP government on this issue.

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Answering a query on the revised draft of the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, which was submitted to the Akal Takht by AAP representative, Badal said it was for the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the Akal Takht Jathedar to ascertain whether the religious objections had been removed.