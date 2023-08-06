Under-construction parking lot wall collapses, 2 injured

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 5

Two persons sustained injuries after a wall of an under-construction parking lot collapsed at Gandhi Nagar this morning.

A youth, Sunil, suffered a fracture on his leg while a woman, Chandni, also received injuries. Both of them were hospitalised.

As per information, the Municipal Corporation (MC) constructed a wall on a piece of land at Gandhi Nagar which was to be converted into a parking lot. About three days ago, it was constructed. On Saturday morning, the wall collapsed.

Shopkeepers blamed the civic body for the incident and said the wall was constructed with poor material and without pillars. They demanded action against the contractor.

Meanwhile, Station House Officer (SHO), Police Division 4, SI Gurjit Singh, said he was not aware about the matter.