As the new school session begins, underage driving violations have resurfaced outside many schools, becoming a common sight once again. Earlier, the traffic police had launched a crackdown, issuing fines to students for riding two-wheelers to school. Some students were let off with a strict warning to their parents; however, the situation appears to have spiralled out of control again.

A survey conducted outside schools during morning arrivals and afternoon departures revealed a number of students still riding vehicles without hesitation. Schools have already informed parents not to send their children to school on vehicles, as this violates traffic regulations. Moreover, schools have implemented policies that prevent students from entering school premises with their vehicles. However, students have found a workaround — they now park their vehicles along the outer walls of the schools, where staff cannot object.

When one student was asked why he rides a motorcycle to school despite being ineligible for a driving licence, he explained, “I’ve been coming to school on my motorcycle for over a year. I wear a helmet and drive responsibly. I know it’s against the rules, but I’m much more comfortable using my own transport.”

Another student, riding a scooter home, said, “Both my parents work and have no time to drop and pick me up from school. They bought me a scooter to go to school.” When asked if the school allowed them to park inside the school premises, the student replied, “No, the school doesn’t allow us to park vehicles on the premises. We either park along the school wall or in the nearby residential area.”

Some students also pointed out school transport services charge hefty fees, which many parents find unaffordable. As a result, students are forced to use personal vehicles to avoid additional financial strain.

Despite repeated warnings and the implementation of policies, it seems underage driving remains a persistent problem. Many students continue to prioritise convenience over compliance with traffic rules, raising concerns about their safety and the effectiveness of current measures.