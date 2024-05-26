Undergraduate conference concludes at Dayanand Medical College Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 25

The two-day National Undergraduate Medical Conference (NUMCON) 2024 concluded today at Dayanand Medical College. The conference’s agenda was packed with activities including — guest lectures, hands-on training workshops and a gala night designed to strengthen the bonds among participants from different colleges.

The workshops offered practical training in several critical areas of medicine, such as obstetrics and gynaecology, pharmacology, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, cardiology, Basic Life Support (BLS), paediatrics, research methodologies, neurology, basic surgical skills and the use of Artificial Intelligence tools for medical students.

More than 200 students participated in the conference, making it a memorable and impactful experience for all.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.