Undergraduate conference concludes at Dayanand Medical College Ludhiana

Ludhiana, May 25
The two-day National Undergraduate Medical Conference (NUMCON) 2024 concluded today at Dayanand Medical College. The conference’s agenda was packed with activities including — guest lectures, hands-on training workshops and a gala night designed to strengthen the bonds among participants from different colleges.
The workshops offered practical training in several critical areas of medicine, such as obstetrics and gynaecology, pharmacology, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, cardiology, Basic Life Support (BLS), paediatrics, research methodologies, neurology, basic surgical skills and the use of Artificial Intelligence tools for medical students.
More than 200 students participated in the conference, making it a memorable and impactful experience for all.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 newborns die in fire at children's hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar
Action is being initiated against the owner of the hospital
Health secretary not responding, Delhi health minister orders inquiry into newborn deaths in East Delhi hospital
The Health Minister has ordered a speedy inquiry into the in...
Punjab Police, BSF bust drug smuggling racket; arrest 7 members
Seize 5.47 kg heroin, Rs 1.7 lakh drug money and 40 cartridg...
Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall by Sunday midnight
The severe cyclone is set to bring extremely heavy rain in t...
Rajkot game zone fire: SIT holds meeting; DNA samples collected for identification of victims
The bodies were charred beyond recognition