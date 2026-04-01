Undertrial dies in Ludhiana Central Jail, kin allege custodial torture

The case of death of an undertrial inmate in the Central Jail, Ludhiana, has come to light, with the victim’s family levelling serious allegations of custodial torture.

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The deceased, identified as Jatinder Singh was lodged in the jail on charges of rape. He was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition, where he succumbed to his injuries. His family claimed there were visible injury marks on his face and body.

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The deceased’s wife alleged that no one from the jail administration provided them with clear information. She said she first received a call from the jail informing her that her husband had sustained some injuries. Later, another call directed the family to collect the body from the Civil Hospital. She accused same persons who had levelled rape charges against her husband of threatening to have him killed inside the jail.

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They murdered him. The same people who implicated him in the rape case had threatened to get him killed inside the jail, the woman alleged.

Ashok Pappi, AAP MLA from the Ludhiana Central, visited the spot and spoke to the family. He said the matter pertains to his constituency and he had rushed to the hospital when he got information about the incident.

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“We have assured the family that a post-mortem examination will be conducted first, which will clearly establish the cause of death,” the MLA said.

“As far as the rape case is concerned, it is for the courts to decide, we cannot interfere in that. We stand with the family and a thorough inquiry into the entire matter is being conducted. If anyone has manhandled or assaulted the deceased, strict action will be taken against the guilty, irrespective of their position.” he said.

Dr Rohit Rampal, Senior Medical Officer (SMO) at the Civil Hospital, said the case was brought to them the previous day. “We are investigating the matter. Once the post-mortem report is received, all details will be shared. For now, the body has been kept in the mortuary for the autopsy. The report will clarify the cause of death.

His family has demanded a fair and transparent investigation into the matter.

Nepalese man facing life term breathes his last at jail

A Nepalese man undergoing life imprisonment in a rape/murder case died at the Central Jail.

The Jail Superintendent said legal heirs or relatives of a life convict who died on Wednesday could contact the jail authorities. The deceased has been identified as Ram Chandra, son of Badri Mandal, native of Nepal, at present residing of Bahadurke, Ludhiana. He was serving a life sentence at the Central Jai, in a case registered under Sections 302 and 376 of the IPC on July 20, 2001.

The jail superintendent said no records of the convict’s legal heirs or family members were available with the department. Anyone having information about his relatives or wishing to claim the body was requested to contact the Control Room, Central Jail, Ludhiana, at 0161-2660106 or line officer at 90417-24472.