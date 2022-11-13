Undertrial escapes from police custody in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, November 12
A murder case undertrial, Shatrugan, fled from the custody of the Khanna police from the Civil Hospital here on Saturday. When the accused was fleeing, he was captured in CCTV cameras installed at the hospital.
Inspector Vinod Kumar, SHO, Machhiwara police station, said the accused was nabbed in a murder case recently and today he was taken to the Civil Hospital to conduct his medical examination. When police officials opened his handcuffs in the Emergency Ward, he pushed them on the ground and escaped.
