DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Undertrial escapes from police custody

Undertrial escapes from police custody

Raids being conducted to nab suspect

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Dec 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

An undertrial escaped by pushing a police official who was escorting him for medical examination on Thursday. The suspect escaped with handcuffs. Tibba police teams are conducting continuous raids to arrest the suspect.

Advertisement

This is not the first case of an inmate escaping from police custody. Such incidents often occur due to the negligence of police personnel.

Advertisement

A previous case against him was registered in Sri Muktsar Sahib for drug trafficking. A case was also registered in 2022 at Police Division 2.

Advertisement

According to reports, a Punjab Home Guards jawan Nirmal Singh was taking Mandeep Singh, the undertrial, to the Civil Hospital for a medical examination. Near the old cowshed, Mandeep pretended to attend to nature’s call.

Afterwards, he pushed Nirmal and taking advantage of the crowd, fled the scene in handcuffs. Nirmal chased him for a long time but the suspect escaped through streets.

Advertisement

The Home Guard reported the matter to the Tibba police station. The police registered a case against Mandeep and launched further investigation.

Eight days ago, inmate escaped from court premises

On November 26, an undertrial arrested on the attempt-to-murder charge escaped from police custody. At that time, ASI Kuldeep Singh and constable Gurpinder Singh were taking the accused, Harvinder Singh, alias Bhalla, a resident of Mullanpur, to a court. The accused shoved constable Gurpinder Singh, who was on duty and managed to escape from the scene, taking advantage of the crowd and parked vehicles.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts