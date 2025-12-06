Undertrial escapes from police custody

An undertrial escaped by pushing a police official who was escorting him for medical examination on Thursday. The suspect escaped with handcuffs. Tibba police teams are conducting continuous raids to arrest the suspect.

This is not the first case of an inmate escaping from police custody. Such incidents often occur due to the negligence of police personnel.

A previous case against him was registered in Sri Muktsar Sahib for drug trafficking. A case was also registered in 2022 at Police Division 2.

According to reports, a Punjab Home Guards jawan Nirmal Singh was taking Mandeep Singh, the undertrial, to the Civil Hospital for a medical examination. Near the old cowshed, Mandeep pretended to attend to nature’s call.

Afterwards, he pushed Nirmal and taking advantage of the crowd, fled the scene in handcuffs. Nirmal chased him for a long time but the suspect escaped through streets.

The Home Guard reported the matter to the Tibba police station. The police registered a case against Mandeep and launched further investigation.

Eight days ago, inmate escaped from court premises

On November 26, an undertrial arrested on the attempt-to-murder charge escaped from police custody. At that time, ASI Kuldeep Singh and constable Gurpinder Singh were taking the accused, Harvinder Singh, alias Bhalla, a resident of Mullanpur, to a court. The accused shoved constable Gurpinder Singh, who was on duty and managed to escape from the scene, taking advantage of the crowd and parked vehicles.