Undertrial tests +ve for Covid

Ludhiana, February 27
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one person tested positive for Covid while no loss of life was reported due to the virus in Ludhiana on Monday.
The person who tested positive is a 48-year-old man, an undertrial from Railway Colony.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,642 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama
2 security forces personnel are also injured in the gun batt...
Trinamool Congress’s Twitter account ‘compromised’, says Derek O’Brien
Says the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue
New Zealand becomes 4th team in Test history to win after being forced to follow-on
Edges England by one run in thriller