Undertrial tests +ve for Covid

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 27

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one person tested positive for Covid while no loss of life was reported due to the virus in Ludhiana on Monday.

The person who tested positive is a 48-year-old man, an undertrial from Railway Colony.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,642 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.