  Ludhiana
  Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

Rs 957-cr six-lane Greenfield highway hanging fire for over a year

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 6

Even after a wait of over a year, the work to construct the much-awaited 25.24-km-long Southern Ludhiana Bypass has not yet started on the ground, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has confirmed.

Reason: The construction company, which was selected and awarded the work, has refused to undertake the work and has left the project.

The development assumes significance as the six-lane Greenfield highway project to be built at the cost of Rs 956.94 crore has been hanging fire for the past over one year due to the non-availability of land following a stiff resistance by landowners to part away with their landholdings under acquisition, officials have said.

Current status

  • Work yet to begin
  • 99.42 hectares of land acquired, taken, handed over
  • 80.58 hectares is still under acquisition proceedings
  • 180 hectares land required

Project Report

  • Total cost: Rs 956.94
  • Civil cost: Rs 702
  • Land acquisition cost: Rs 256.94
  • Appointed date: Dec 1, 2023 (Lapsed)
  • Completion date: Dec 1, 2025
  • Length: 25.24 km
  • Lanes: 6
  • ROW: 60 meter
  • Owner: NHAI
  • Project Model: HAM

While the physical possession of almost 100 hectares of acquired land has already been taken over and handed over to the NHAI by the district administration, the proceedings to complete acquisition for the remaining 80.58 hectares of land, which constitutes 44.77 per cent of the total land requirement, have been expedited.

To enhance urban-rural connectivity

Besides increased road landscaping and safety features, the project would also enhance connectivity between rural and urban areas. With the improvement of road surface, the traffic congestion due to obstructed movement of vehicles would be minimised and wastage of fuel emissions from vehicles would also be reduced. —Sanjeev Arora, Rajya Sabha MP

This big ticket infrastructure development project was planned to decongest the busy internal and external arteries of the industrial and business hub of the North.

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora told The Tribune on Saturday that the NHAI had awarded the project at the cost of Rs 702 crore while Rs 256.94 crore had been spent to acquire 180 hectares of land required for the Southern Ludhiana Bypass to be constructed under the Bharatmal Pariyojana.

He said the physical possession of over 55 per cent of the total land under acquisition had already been taken and handed over while the proceedings have been taken up on a priority basis to complete acquisition and take physical possession of the remaining 45 per cent of the required land.

The NHAI officials briefed the ruling AAP member in the Upper House of Parliament from Punjab that the deposit and payment of compensation for 39.24 hectares, determination of compensation for 34.18 hectares and final notification under Section 3D of the National Highways Act, 1956, was yet to be issued for 7.16 hectares required for the project.

Of the four bidders, who had evinced interest to construct the Greenfield highway, the lowest bidder — Ceigall India Limited — had been awarded the project but the construction firm has refused to undertake the work and has left, citing cost inflation over the period of time.

Arora, who reviewed the progress of the project, here recently, said since the project was awarded some time ago, the construction firm was earlier negotiating with the NHAI to enhance the awarded amount in view of the inflation cost but has finally left the project.

Taking up the matter, the MP called on the NHAI Chief General Manager (CGM) in New Delhi recently and impressed upon him to take requisite steps to launch the work on the project. “I have been assured that the NHAI will take up the issue on priority to ensure early start of work on the project,” he said.

Besides Ceigall India Limited with the lowest bid quoted price of Rs 702 crore, Varindera Constructions Rs 768 crore, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Rs 811 crore and GR Infraprojects had quoted the bid price of Rs 851 crore.

This six-lane Greenfield and access-controlled section of the Southern Ludhiana Bypass will connect the 650-km-long under-construction Delhi–Katra expressway near Ballowal with the existing National Highway-44 at Rajgarh.

The NHAI, which has taken up the project as a part of the Ludhiana-Ajmer Economic Corridor, had invited bids for its construction with a two-year deadline at an estimated cost of Rs 601.68 crore.

Arora said the construction of the project would be taken up on a hybrid annuity mode (HAM) under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase I.

Besides, the Southern Ludhiana Bypass will also connect the 75.54-km-long Ludhiana–Bathinda expressway and 104.44-km-long Ludhiana–Ropar expressway, for which civil contracts have already been awarded.

“The project would provide a better level of services in terms of improved riding quality and smooth traffic flow. Faster transportation would ultimately lead to massive savings in the form of reduced wear and tear of vehicles, reduced vehicle operating costs and total reduction in transportation costs,” the MP said.

Arora was assured by NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav, whom he had met recently, that the construction work on the Southern Bypass would begin soon and will be completed within two years.

“I have urged the NHAI top brass to do the needful for beginning the work on the project at the earliest as 55 per cent of total land required for the project has already been handed over, he said, adding that the process to take over the remaining land would also be completed shortly.

Scope of work

The construction of six-lane Greenfield Southern Ludhiana Bypass would begin from intersection with the NH-44 near Rajgarh to intersection with Delhi-Katra expressway (NE-5) near Ballowal village as part of the Ludhiana-Ajmer Economic Corridor Phase-I in Punjab on hybrid annuity mode (HAM) under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

