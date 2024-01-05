Unending wait for RCs, DLs, pendency touches new high

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 4

With unending wait for the issuance of vehicle registration certificates (RCs) and driving licences (DLs), the pendency has touched an all-time new high in Ludhiana.

District on top With a maximum of 11,426 pending files of driving licences and 13,024 pending cases of vehicle registration certificates, Ludhiana is on the top of pendency in the state. However, the RC pendency in Ludhiana was a bit less than 14,391 pending files in Jalandhar.

The gravity of the situation could be gauged from the fact that Ludhiana has recorded the maximum pendency of issuance of RCs and DLs in the state.

It has led to harassment of the people, which have been left to make repeated rounds of the Regional Transport Officer’s (RTO) office here to get their works done.

Moreover, the challaning of traffic rules’ violators has also come to a standstill at the Transport Department’s regional office here.

In the absence of any enforcement in the field, violations of the traffic rules, including plying of illegal buses without valid permits, oversized and overloaded heavy vehicles, especially trucks and trailers, have become a common sight on busy roads passing through the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, posing a major risk to commuters.

The inordinate delay in the delivery of services with files pertaining to the issuance of new documents and renewal or revision of old documents piling up here has made long queues of applicants a common sight at the RTO office here.

The official pendency data compiled by the State Transport Department, a copy of which is with The Tribune, revealed that as many as 13,024 cases of RCs and 11,426 files of DLs were lying pending at the RTO office in Ludhiana as on December 31, 2023.

While the DL pendency was highest in Ludhiana, the pendency of RCs here was second highest in the state with Jalandhar topping the chart with 14,391 pending issuance of RCs.

Ludhiana’s pendency of RCs included 7,688 cases at verification stage and 5,336 files at approval stage while the DL pendency included 8,104 at verification stage and 3,322 at approval stage.

The RTO, Randeep Singh, said Ludhiana had the maximum workload. “I had the lowest pendency at the approval stage. Applications were pending at the clerk level due to the clerical strike and I was on leave for a week,” he reasoned while claiming that most of the pendency was accumulated due to the strike. Asserting that the pendency was being cleared, the RTO claimed that the public was not facing any inconvenience. However, he failed to cite reasons behind not challaning violators.

The pendency of services had started piling up in Ludhiana ever since Randeep Singh had joined as RTO here on October 26 last after the transfer of his predecessor Dr Poonam Preet Kaur, who had cleared the entire pendency before relinquishing the charge here.

It was in January last when the 2016-batch Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer Dr Poonam had joined here as the RTA Secretary after her predecessor, Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) for allegedly running an organised crime racket to collect money as bribes from transporters.

She had cracked the whip on the violators of the traffic rules and had acted tough against transporters running illegal vehicles, especially buses and trucks/trailers, without valid permits and tax evasion.

She had also cleared the pendency backlog of DLs, vehicle RCs and other allied services in the district.

The doctor-turned-bureaucrat was among 50 PCS officers, who were reshuffled in the state in October last year. She has been posted as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) at Payal here.

Though the public had attributed her exit to a tough stance against the violators, which had irked mainly the “all-powerful” transporter lobby, the government had denied any such reason and has termed the transfer as “routine on administrative grounds”. “It was a routine process and has nothing to do with any so-called pull or pressure,” a senior officer had told The Tribune.

However, the transporters and those, who had been finding it hard to escape the action for violations and getting their illegal jobs done, were upbeat over the transfer.

Back to square one

Setting an example, Dr Poonam had cleared the entire pendency of DLs, RCs and all other allied services at her office till October 24, the day she received her transfer order and relinquished her charge.

During her less than nine-month stint, she had slapped a fine of whopping over Rs 1.64 crore on the violators and had challaned almost 681 vehicles, mostly heavy, including illegal buses/trucks/trailers and those attached with schools, for various violations and tax evasion. Besides, 364 vehicles, mainly the illegally plying buses and trucks without valid permits and routes, had also been impounded.

Besides issuing almost 67,000 DLs of different forms, the RTA Secretary had also issued RCs to around 60,000 new vehicles registered in the district, during the past less than nine months.

With this, the RTA had collected whopping revenue amounting to over Rs 271 crore since January.

It was done despite acute staff shortage and other shortcomings in the system. Most of the backlog cleared during this year was lying pending since previous years during the tenure of her predecessors.

Dr Poonam, who has herself led the entire office staff to work overtime for clearing the years and months-old backlog, had cleared the pending files pertaining to various services related to DLs, vehicle RCs, and other allied deliveries, which were complete in all respects and were received till October 24.

The RTA Secretary had processed DL and RC applications received till October 24 with the issuance of relevant certificates to applicants while documents at present lying pending at the scrutiny or verification stage were mostly delayed due to shortcomings at the level of applicants.

With the clearance and issuance of all cases, which were found complete in all respects, no file of driving licence was left pending before Dr Poonam had left the charge.

According to official figures, as many as 66,874 new DLs, including 49,341 learner’s, 15,418 regular and 2,115 international, were issued here this year till October 24.

On the RCs front, a total of 59,179 new vehicles were registered in the district since January 1, of which the certificates were issued to 58,916 applicants.

Besides, the RTA office had processed a whopping 2,56,119 transactions for various services pertaining to RCs from which the revenue amounting to Rs 270,94,34,829 was generated last calendar year till October 24. Besides, a total of 1,25,889 applications for DLs of all forms, including learner’s, regular, international, conductor and others were received.<But the situation has returned back to square one in the past little over two months.

Dubious past

The office of the Ludhiana RTA Secretary has a dubious past. The then incumbent Narinder Singh Dhaliwal was arrested by the VB for allegedly running an organised crime racket to collect money as bribes from transporters.

During the probe of a complaint lodged at the CM’s Anti-Corruption Action Line on November 18 last, the VB had found that he was indulged in collecting bribes through some private persons from transporters on a monthly basis in Ludhiana on the pretext of not issuing challans of their vehicles.

Following the arrest, the working of the RTA Secretary’s office had come to a standstill, which had led to the pendency of services.

STC for strict action

Terming the pendency as alarming, STC Captain Mohneesh Kumar has directed the officers concerned to clear the pendency immediately, failing which adverse administrative action would be initiated.