Unidentified body recovered from drain

Our Correspondent

Doraha, June 18

An unidentified body has been recovered by Doraha police from a drain along the canal road today. The police has shared the photograph for identification on all media channels. The body has been kept at the mortuary at Payal Civil Hospital till the process of identification is complete.

The deceased is between 35 to 40 years of age. He is wearing a shirt and trousers. It seems the man had gone to urinate near the drain in an inebriated condition and had suddenly fallen into the drain.

Investigating Officer Kuldeep Singh said the person seems to have fallen into the drain three days ago. “We have circulated the picture through various mediums to get a clue on his identity and background. The body shall be in the mortuary for the next 72 hours,” the officer added.