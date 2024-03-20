Unidentified persons attempt to encroach on LIT land worth crores, says Chairman

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 19

Ludhiana Improvement Trust officials accused some unidentified persons of attempting to encroach upon LIT’s ‘prime’ land worth many crores in Model Town Extension, Ludhiana. Officials said these individuals had started constructing a wall on the said land, and when the matter came to their notice, the police were informed.

Tarsem Singh Bhindar, Chairman of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, said there is 3.79 acres of vacant land belonging to LIT in Model Town Extension. He alleged that an attempt was made by some unidentified individuals to illegally seize this property, which was promptly halted by the trust’s field staff on-site. At the scene, a tractor and trailer loaded with bricks were also confiscated.

He added they have filed a complaint with the Model Town police station regarding this incident and requested for the registration of an FIR against the accused. Additionally, he alleged three illegal trespassers were caught on the spot.

Giving a warning to encroachers attempting to illegally seize LIT’s properties, Tarsem Singh Bhindar said that immediate action will be taken by the trust, in accordance with the law, if any unauthorised seizures of trust properties are attempted.

It is worth mentioning that a controversy arose over the auction of this land by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust at alleged throwaway prices a few years back during the regime of the previous Congress government. At that time, opposition leaders had alleged that there was a ‘multi-crore scam’ in the land auction. They had alleged that the land was being auctioned at a cost of around Rs 98 crore against the supposed market price of Rs 250-300 crore. The land auction was later cancelled, according to the information.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.