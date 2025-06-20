Unidentified persons booked for carrying liquor

Following a joint operation by the personnel of the Excise Department and the district police, unidentified occupants of an SUV were booked for carrying 22 bottles of whiskey on Wednesday, a day before polling for Ludhiana West by-election.
A case was registered on the statement of Jashanpreet Singh of Sunet village, who while standing at the crematorium at Block E of BRS Nagar had noticed that some unidentified persons were ferrying the liquor in a Mahindra Scorpio (PB 10 JL0025) and were also carrying pamphlets of a political party.
“Keeping in view the law and order situation the vehicle was searched and a case was registered against the unidentified persons on the recovery of 22 bottles of Royal Stag kept in cardboard cartons,” read the FIR.
