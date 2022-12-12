Unidentified persons threaten to blow up tower in township in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 11

Some unidentified persons threatened to blow up a Mulberry 3 tower in the Centra Greens township with bomb. Registered letters in the name of a township resident, Amit Narang, were sent to several flat owners, including Amit, via registered posts.

After the incident came to fore, panic spread in the city’s famous township situated on the Pakhowal road.

Senior police officials even visited the township to review the security arrangements. Cops were also deployed for precautionary purposes. Security persons of private security agencies already on job at the township were told to stay alert.

The letter, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, states: “Amit Narang, who lives in Mulberry 3 tower in Centra Greens, has committed a fraud of Rs 16 crore with our company and he is not clearing our dues. Now, Amit, his family and all living in the specific tower may bear the consequences. We know when Amit, his family members and children go out for work or school. We have contacts with militants and soon this tower will be blown away with bomb. Due to Amit, all other residents of this tower may bear the consequences. We are giving this warning and we don’t want to hurt any other resident. If anyone wants to save his/her life, the person can move to a safer place. Narang family, which is not clearing our dues, will be responsible for this. Rajiv Bhalla of the township was already informed about it.”

Meanwhile, police officials, during preliminary probe, found that the threat letters seem not to be from any gangster or terrorist. Rather, it seemed to be some money dispute between Amit Narang and unidentified persons. Police officials said probe was on and the case would be cracked soon.