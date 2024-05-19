Uniform assn rues govt supporting big corporates

Ludhiana, May 18
The Punjab Uniform Hosiery Association has condemned the state government for helping big corporate houses under the garb of Self Help Groups. A meeting of the association members was held here today in which the traders and manufacturers had come from Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala.
The members said till date the uniforms for the government school students were purchased by the teachers from several manufacturers directly, but now, the administration has issued a letter, asking the school management to get uniforms from Nari Shakti Ajivika Cluster Society.
The manufacturers said for the past many months, these clusters were given the advantage and manufacturers were ignored.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 5-day police custody
Police had sought 7-day custody of Kumar to question him in ...
Terrorists kill former sarpanch, injure 2 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir
Rajasthan couple was injured after terrorists opened fire in...
Kochi-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport after engine fire
Fire was noticed minutes after the take-off, say sources
Taranjit talks up American cure for Punjab ills
BJP’s Amritsar candidate, ex-envoy details how his foreign s...