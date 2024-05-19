Uniform assn rues govt supporting big corporates

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 18

The Punjab Uniform Hosiery Association has condemned the state government for helping big corporate houses under the garb of Self Help Groups. A meeting of the association members was held here today in which the traders and manufacturers had come from Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala.

The members said till date the uniforms for the government school students were purchased by the teachers from several manufacturers directly, but now, the administration has issued a letter, asking the school management to get uniforms from Nari Shakti Ajivika Cluster Society.

The manufacturers said for the past many months, these clusters were given the advantage and manufacturers were ignored.

