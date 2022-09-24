Union demands removal of 'nagar nigam' painted on firm's vehicles

Ludhiana, September 23
Members of the Driver and Karamchari Union of the Municipal Corporation (MC) have raised their voice against painting of words ‘nagar nigam’ on vehicles of a private firm, handling door-to-door garbage collection work in city.
Members said a person had died in a road mishap involving vehicle of the private firm recently. Members said ‘nagar nigam’ (MC) was mentioned on the firm’s vehicle involved in accident. After this incident, a wrong message went to the public that the said vehicle belonged to the MC, members said.
They gave a memorandum to MC Commissioner requesting her to issue an order to the private firm to remove words ‘nagar nigam’ (MC) from its vehicles. The owner should display his company’s name on vehicles, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session
Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal
A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows
Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...
Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention
Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...