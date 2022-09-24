Union demands removal of 'nagar nigam' painted on firm's vehicles

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 23

Members of the Driver and Karamchari Union of the Municipal Corporation (MC) have raised their voice against painting of words ‘nagar nigam’ on vehicles of a private firm, handling door-to-door garbage collection work in city.

Members said a person had died in a road mishap involving vehicle of the private firm recently. Members said ‘nagar nigam’ (MC) was mentioned on the firm’s vehicle involved in accident. After this incident, a wrong message went to the public that the said vehicle belonged to the MC, members said.

They gave a memorandum to MC Commissioner requesting her to issue an order to the private firm to remove words ‘nagar nigam’ (MC) from its vehicles. The owner should display his company’s name on vehicles, they said.