Union flays deployment of teachers as nodal officers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 13

As many as 130 teachers from government schools in the 14 constituencies of Ludhiana were assigned the role of nodal officers for an event related to the School of Eminence in Amritsar attended by Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. A teachers’ union expressed criticism regarding the deployment of teachers for the event in Amritsar, stating that the deployment of teachers to gather crowds at political events was not appropriate.

Sources said each teacher was designated as a nodal officer for a specific bus allegedly for ferrying AAP workers and others to the event in Amritsar. Sources said the teachers who served as nodal officers for each bus were taken to the event attended by Kejriwal. A government teacher said, “One of the teachers who was designated as a nodal officer informed me that they were directly taken to the event addressed by Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar instead of the state’s first School of Eminence.”

Members of the Government Teachers’ Union Punjab have criticised the move of deployment of the teachers for such an event. State president of the union Sukhwinder Singh Chahal and general secretary Gurbinder Singh said the union had objected to the forceful deployment of teachers for managing crowds at the Amritsar event related to the School of Eminence. Gurbinder Singh said the government should implement comprehensive reforms in the education system instead of prioritising only some schools. He said it was not appropriate to deploy teachers to gather crowds at ‘political’ events.

It’s important to note that the District Education Officer (DEO), Senior Secondary, Ludhiana, had issued the directive to deploy the teachers as nodal officers for the event related to the School of Eminence in Amritsar. These teachers were also instructed to display a banner in front of the bus they were assigned to travel on.

DEO Senior Secondary, Dimple Madan said it was an event related to the inauguration of the School of Eminence in Amritsar for which the teachers were deployed. She, however, claimed that it was not any political event.

