Union Govt wants Punjab to be Number 1 again: Union Minister

Ludhiana, March 18
Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi today said there was a time when Punjab was at Number 1 and that it has slipped with time, but the BJP wants to take it back to the top rank. Lekhi was in the city today to encourage the BJP leaders, workers and supporters, ahead of Lok Sabha Elections.
Addressing a press conference, Lekhi said the Kartarpur Corridor, maintenance of the gurdwaras, construction of airports, overbridges, underbridges — all are there because of the sincere efforts of the party. Taking a dig at the AAP government, Lekhi said that opening liquor vends at every nook and corner will not serve any purpose.
She said that the BJP government is the only government which has worked for the interests of the people. Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said that in the last 10 years, India has respected its great democratic and constitutional traditions as well as its cultural heritage.
BJP government has stabilised everything, added Lekhi, saying Kashmir has been made terrorism free by abolishing Article 370.
