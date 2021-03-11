Union Minister campaigns against drugs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 12

After losing his son to drugs, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore is on a mission to eradicate drugs from country. Minister Kishore Kaushal was the chief guest and resource person during the seminar on ‘Nasha Mukt Samaj Abhiyan — Andolan Kaushal Ka’ at SCD Government College here on Thursday.

Minister addresses GADVASU students The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, organised a programme and seminar on ‘Awareness on alcohol addiction and drug abuse amongst Youth.’

The chief guest of the seminar was Kaushal Kishore, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs.

Kaushal, while addressing the students, mentioned the ill-effects of drugs and said that the youth should avoid this evil. He administered an oath to the students of GADVASU to stay away from drugs.

The minister appealed to the students and faculty members to create awareness to eradicate drugs. He said everyone should support the campaign to make Ludhiana, Punjab and country free of drugs.

Speaking during a seminar on eradication of drugs at Sahir Auditorium of the college, minister Kaushal Kishore shared that he lost his son Akash Kishore to drugs in 2020. The helplessness that he felt at not being able to save his son despite best medical help made him resolve to launch his mission of eradicating drugs from the country.

He said it is with this aim in mind that he is touring every nook and corner of the country. “Every year lakhs of people die due to drugs — overdose due to consumption of drugs, liquor, tobacco, etc. Crime has risen in society, enlistment in the armed forces has gone down as the youngsters fail to qualify,” he said.

He also apprised the students of the grim reality that drug traffickers themselves stay away from drugs but try to ensure that more and more people are ensnared in the trap of drugs. He exhorted all present to participate in the mission.

On the occasion, an oath was administered and everyone present took the pledge to stay away from drugs and ensure that all in their family, their friends’ circle and their neighbourhood stay away from drugs too. This way, the entire country would become free from drugs, he said.

The Principal, Dr Pardeep Singh Walia, and the members of the College Council earlier welcomed the chief guest. Dr Walia said that it’s a very noble social cause for which everyone should extend support. Dr Satya Rani thanked Kaushal Kishore for encouraging the students for this noble mission.