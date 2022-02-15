Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, others flay incident

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 14

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi and several other leaders from different parties have condemned the attack on the BJP’s Gill constituency candidate SR Ladhar.

Lekhi, who is co-incharge of the BJP’s Punjab affairs, said, “This was obviously done at the behest of those who are feeling threatened by the rising popularity of the BJP in Punjab.”

Asking the local administration to identify and take strong action against the culprits, she said the elections should be fought in a fair manner and not by using violence.

Expressing solidarity with Ladhar, Lekhi said the party’s rank and file stood by him. She lauded the courage of Ladhar in confronting the attackers, who outnumbered him.

She hoped the Election Commission of India will take serious note of the incident. “Violence and intimidation cannot be acceptable,” the firebrand saffron party leader said, while adding that the violence unleashed by the BJP’s opponents only shows their frustration that they are not able to match the party electorally.

“Moreover, if our opponents think that they can intimidate our candidates, voters and supporters, they are badly mistaken as such incidents only strengthen our resolve to fight and defeat such designs,” Lekhi said in a strongly worded statement issued here.

Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid (Bulara) and the SAD’s former legislator Darshan Singh Shivalik have also condemned the attack and sought stern action against the assailants. “There is no place of violence in democracy. Everybody has the right to raise his voice and put forth his views but nobody should take to violence,” Ladhar’s rivals in the poll fray added.