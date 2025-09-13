DT
Home / Ludhiana / Union Minister reviews flood situation in Sasrali

Lovleen Bains
Sahnewal, Updated At : 05:43 AM Sep 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Union Minister BL Verma reviews the flood situation at Sasrali village on Friday.
Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Social Justice and Empowerment BL Verma visited Sasrali village in the Sahnewal constituency on Friday to review the flood situation and the measures being undertaken to protect the affected areas. He inspected over 2.5 kilometres of temporary embankments constructed with the active support of the villagers to safeguard their farmland and homes.

The minister interacted with the residents and farmers of the affected areas, assuring them of the Central Government’s support. He said that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the BJP-led government had already announced an additional relief package of Rs 1,600 crore for Punjab, over and above the Rs 12,000 crore allocated under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). He further assured that if any additional assistance was required, the Centre would stand firmly with the people of the state.

The minister said the Modi-led government was pro-farmers in every way as it had increased the budget for farmers from Rs 21, 900 crore to Rs 1, 27 000 crore, thus demonstrating its commitment to the farming community.

The union minister urged the state government to evaluate the flooded lands and prepare an unbiased and impartial list of the affected farmers to facilitate assistance at the earliest. He also assured an assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and 50,000 for those injured in the floods.

He also shared that aid would be provided under the PM Awas Yojana for rebuilding homes damaged in the floods. Also, an advance disbursement would be made to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, the minister assured.

BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal apprised the minister about the extent of the devastation. He informed him that nearly 450 acres of fertile agricultural land had been washed away into the Sutlej, while categorically highlighting illegal mining in the region to be the primary reason for such large-scale destruction.

Verma also appreciated the tireless efforts of BJP volunteers who have been working day and night to provide relief to the flood-affected families and strengthen embankments. The minister also distributed flood relief kits to the residents of Sasrali village.

