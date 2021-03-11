Unique initiative by DMCH to serve rural community

Outreach programme to kickstart from Pohir centre today

Unique initiative by DMCH to serve rural community

This is first-of-its-kind programme which has been initiated by the DMCH to serve the rural and semi-urban community. file

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 13

Medical facilities are still not easily accessible to rural population. In the government set-up, dispensaries and community health centres are there but there are problems galore. Sometimes, doctors are missing while on many occasions, theses are out of medicines.

With basic medical facilities beyond their reach, rural population can never imagine the facilities of super specialists on their doorsteps. Taking a step forward in this regard, the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) has come up with a unique initiative, ‘DMCH rural outreach programme’.

Insufficiencies in public healthcare system and issues of affordability are major challenges before the rural population and keeping these factors in mind, the hospital will be providing services at nominal charges and the programme will be kick-started on Saturday from the Rural Health Centre at Pohir. OPD with specialists will be held daily. This is first-of-its-kind programme which has been initiated by the DMCH to serve the rural and semi-urban community.

“We have taken an initiative to make healthcare facilities easily approachable for the rural population. With this programme, the hospital will offer multispecialty medical services in rural areas and semi-urban areas. The OPD will cater to the medical needs of rural and semi-urban

5 lakh population of surrounding areas,” said

Dr Bishav Mohan, professor, department of cardiology, and medical superintendent of Hero DMCH Heart Institute.

Prem Kumar Gupta, secretary, DMCH managing society, said the programme was also self-commitment of each faculty member in which they were devoting their time during the busy schedule to serve the rural community and providing their exemplary services in rural areas.

Dr Bishav Mohan said: “Our motive is to reach out to the rural community and to deliver high quality, preventive, promotive and curative healthcare facilities by expert medical team.”

Under the programme, our expert team of 30 specialist and super specialist doctors will deliver their services and these specialities and super specialities include cardiology, gynaecology, orthopaedics, eye, ENT, surgery, gastroenterology, neurology, skin, plastic surgery, paediatrics, endocrinology, psychiatry, nephrology and medicine. Physiotherapy and dietary services will also be provided during the programme on a daily basis.

All tests and medicines will be provided at subsidised rate.

Dr R K Mittal, professor and head, department of plastic surgery, who coordinated with local NGOs said, regular health awareness and counselling sessions would also be conducted during the programme to give information to the rural community about their better health.

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP’s retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money
Haryana

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money

Moga: Former player muscles his way through addiction
Punjab Inspiration

Former player from Moga muscles his way through drug addiction

Pilot down, passenger takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
World

Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital
Chandigarh

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

