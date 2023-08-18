United Alliance Group members file nominations for LETS poll

Ludhiana, August 17
Members of the United Alliance Group filed their nomination forms for the upcoming Ludhiana Effluent Treatment Society (LETS) elections to Rakesh Kansal, General Manager, District Industries Centre, Ludhiana. Elections are scheduled to be held on August 31.
Narinder Bhamra has filed for the post of chief executive officer, Gurmeet Singh Kular for chief executive officer and secretary, Avtar Singh Bhogal for secretary and director, Manjinder Singh Sachdeva for secretary and director, Jaswant Singh for director, Gurcharan Singh for director and Rajesh Mongia for director.
