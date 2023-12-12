University gives winter care tips for fish farming

Ludhiana, December 11
Fish being a cold-blooded organism requires special care in winters and experts from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) shared a few tips with farmers in this regard.
Dean College of Fisheries Dr Meera D Ansal said during winters farmers shall maintain the depth of pond water up to 6 feet in order to provide enough space to the fish to hibernate in the warmer bottom zone and also add tube well water at dusk to keep the surface water warm, especially when water temperature falls below 15 degrees Celsius.
“As the day’s length and intensity of sunlight decreases during winters, oxygen levels decline due to poor photosynthetic activity in the pond. The situation further aggravates during cloudy days. Hence, the farmers are advised to aerate their ponds either by adding fresh water or by using aerators, especially during early hours of the day,” she said.
Regular monitoring of water pH is also needed during continuous cloudy days in winters. As it could dip due to poor photosynthetic activity and subsequent accumulation of carbon dioxide.
Feed intake of fish also decreases with decrease in temperature in winters and hence, it is advised to reduce feeding rate gradually by 25-75 per cent and finally stop when water temperature falls below 10 degrees Celsius. Excess feed remains unconsumed and accumulates at the bottom of the pond, leading to a deterioration in the quality of water. Farmers were also advised to stop adding organic manures (cow dung, poultry droppings, pig dung, etc) in the pond, as it leads to accumulation of organic matter due to reduced microbial activity.
Treating, cleaning the pond
- During winters, various fungal, bacterial and parasitic diseases like fin rot, gill rot, ulcers and argulosis may appear in the fish.
- Treat the pond with CIFAX @ 400 ml/acre, KMnO4 @ 1-2 kg/acre or limestone @ 50-100 kg/acre to prevent fin/gill rot and ulcers.
- Salt application @ 50-100 kg/acre also helps in protecting fish against parasites and fin/gill rot.
- Deltamethrin application @ 15 ml/acre, with a booster dose after 15 days, will help in controlling argulus parasites.
- Protection against predatory birds also needs special care in this season.
- Reflecting tapes, nets, sound, bird scares etc. can be used for the said purpose.
- Marketable size fish ( >500g) shall be marketed during this season, so as to create enough space for next crop stocking in the month of March/April.
