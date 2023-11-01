Unmetalled bumpy streets get sludgy in rains, complain residents

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 31

Potholed roads in certain areas like Hari Singh Nagar, Prem Vihar, Durga Puri and a few other locations within Ward 93 (old) are in dire need of the municipal corporation’s attention. Furthermore, the persistent traffic congestion on the main Haibowal Road, leading to Durga Puri and Jassian Road, remains a significant concern for the residents. In some areas, inhabitants have also reported problems with waterlogging during rainy days.

A senior citizen from Hari Singh Nagar along Jassian Road expressed his concerns about the deteriorated state of the streets in their colony and the adjacent Prem Vihar. He said the residents were previously assured that these streets would be resurfaced, but necessary actions have yet to be taken. Additionally, there have been instances of sand particles appearing in the water supplied by the municipal corporation.

“The high-tension wires passing near residential buildings in few areas have been a cause for worry, and these should be relocated away from the residential areas”, another resident said.

A resident of Street umber 10 in Durga Puri, Rajneesh Joshi, emphasised the issues of traffic snarls on the main Haibowal Road, urging for a prompt resolution. He also shared examples of waterlogging during rainy days due to the absence of a proper drainage system.

Chandar Parkash, a resident from the nearby Gokul Vihar area, raised concerns about damaged sections of a concrete road, the tangle of overhead cables, and the accumulation of water during rainy days on a road dividing Gokul Vihar and Naveen Nagar. He also pointed out the lack of a park or playground in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, the uneven manhole covers and potholes on Naveen Nagar Road require the attention of the municipal corporation. There is also a pressing need to monitor and control waste dumping in vacant plots.

In the 2018 elections, Lovleen Kaur from the Congress party emerged as the winner in Ward 93.