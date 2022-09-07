Unplanned development eats up Ludhiana city's green space

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, September 6

The haphazard growth of industrial town has eaten up green space and areas supposed to be developed as parks are also being sold by developers.

Although the city has some prominent parks like Rakh Bagh, Rose Garden, Leisure Valley, Atam Park but those are catering to the limited percentage of residents only.

Most of the big real estate projects or residential colonies are providing parks or playground for the children but the city has many colonies where developers are not even providing the green space to the residents. In some of the colonies, developers in order to sell their plots show the green space but with the passage of time, those spared green space are being converted into plots and same are being sold to the residents.

As per the Municipal Corporation, there are total 870 parks and the MC Zone D has maximum 545 parks followed by 209 in MC Zone B, 64 in Zone A and only 52 in Zone C.

Out of 870 total parks, over 550 parks are being maintained by the Park Management Committees (PMCs) and the MC pays maintenance charges for these PMCs. Interestingly, going by the data, around 550 parks out of total 870 are either maintained by PMCs or by MC itself while rest of the parks are lacking the basic maintenance as well.

Plots on park area

The city has many colonies on Jassian Road, Hambran Road, Gill Road, Rahon Road, Tajpur Road, Bahadurke Road etc. where at the time of selling plots developers had initially shown green belt (park area) to the buyers and when most of the space was sold, developers started selling green belt by cutting plots for residences or for shops. To cheat the buyers, developers also showed the slip of installment paid for the regularisation process. Now, even after many years, developers sold most of the space but they didn’t pay the complete fee of regularisation. Earlier the registration of plots bought in illegal colonies was going on with the connivance of Revenue Department officials but now after the AAP government has come to power, property registration has been completely stopped.

A resident of Jassian road said, “I had bought a plot in a colony on Jassian Road in 2019. The developers had showed us green area where park was to be developed but after one year same designated green space was sold by cutting plots. Colonisers even showed a slip of installment paid for regularisation and they had assured that colony will be regularised by paying the remaining fee within a year, now over three years have passed and developers are yet to regularise the colony. Even government has stopped registration of colonies of which full regularisation fee is not paid, now we are stuck as we can’t sell our house even it we wish to due to lack of green belt in the colony”.

Municipal Town Planner (MTP) Rajnish Wadhwa said every colony has to show green space or parks before getting regularisation certificate. If colony will not spare green belt developers of the same will not get regularisation certificate. Developers may also face action if they sell the designated green space which was shown to the buyers at the time of selling plots. MTP urged the residents to buy plots in regularised colony only to avoid any trouble in future.

#Environment