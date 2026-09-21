Unplanned outages in Ludhiana trouble everyone, must be avoided

Better management plan needed

Frequent power cuts in the district have become a serious concern, disrupting agriculture, industry and everyday life. The state government should implement a comprehensive management plan that equitably balances the needs of farmers, industries and residents. Farmers need uninterrupted electricity during irrigation periods, particularly in peak crop seasons. Outages can reduce yields. Likewise, industries rely on a dependable power supply to maintain production schedules, and repeat outages lower productivity and weaken the economy. Households also face considerable inconvenience, especially during hot weather, as prolonged cuts disrupt routines. A balanced strategy should focus on accurate demand forecasting, power distribution, infrastructure modernisation and timely maintenance of transmission lines to minimise breakdowns. Transparent information about planned outages can help consumers prepare in advance. Reliable electricity is not a luxury but an essential requirement for agricultural growth, industrial development and public welfare.

Advertisement

Novin Christopher

Advertisement

Erratic power supply spells trouble

Frequent power cuts can be a major problem as they disrupt agricultural, industrial and residential sectors. During peak crop cycles, erratic electricity stalls tubewells, threatening yields and farmers’ livelihood. At the same time, vital textile and manufacturing hubs suffer severe production delays, forcing businesses to rely on expensive, polluting diesel generators. For residents, unpredictable outages make daily life agonising during extreme weather conditions. To sustain its economic momentum, the state government must implement a balanced power management plan. Prioritising transparent load scheduling, off-peak industrial incentives and aggressive solar pump distribution will protect farmers, secure factory outputs and bring relief to households.

Advertisement

Harleen Kaur

Essential to everyday life

Electricity is an essential part of modern life and is equally important for farmers, industries and residents. Farmers need a regular power supply for irrigation and other agricultural activities, industries for production and employment, and residents depend on it for household needs, education, healthcare and communication. However, frequent power cuts and unequal distribution create problems for all sectors. Farmers may face difficulties in irrigating crops, industries may suffer production losses and households might experience inconvenience in their daily lives. The state government should adopt a balanced power management plan. Proper scheduling of supply, reduction of wastage, improvement of transmission infrastructure and promotion of renewable energy can help solve the problem. Industries should be encouraged to use energy-efficient technology. A fair distribution system will ensure that the needs of all sectors are considered.

Khushdeep Kaur

Labourers lose wages due to cuts

Ludhiana runs on three things—farmers’ fields, small factories and homes. Today, all three are in the dark. During paddy season, a two-hour cut at the wrong time can ruin a month’s hard work. Farmers wait the whole night just to run a motor. In the same city, factories need continuous power to run machines and daily wage workers lose pay due to power outages. At homes, children can’t study. Cutting everyone’s power equally is not equality, it is injustice. The government must make three separate, honest and fixed schedules—one for farms, one for the industry and one for homes—and share them daily. The authorities must repair the old, overloaded feeders instead of hiding the failures. Electricity is not a favour, it is the right of every person who pays bills.

Nimran Kaur

Regular supply must for irrigation

Farmers need regular electricity for irrigation, industries to keep machines running and avoid production losses, and households need electricity for daily needs. The government should make a fair power management plan that gives proper attention to all three sectors. During peak farming periods, farmers should get a reliable supply for irrigation. Industries should be given fixed and predictable power schedules so that they can plan their production activities. Residential areas should also not face long and unexpected cuts. The authorities should strengthen the power network, repair faults quickly and install new transformers, wherever required. At the same time, people should avoid wasting electricity and use solar energy wherever possible. A planned and transparent system can reduce unnecessary cuts and ensure that people from all walks of life get a dependable power supply.

Mehakpreet Kaur

Crops can die due to delayed irrigation

The government should come up with an energy management plan that balances the needs of farmers, industries and the public. Outages can spell trouble for farmers as crops can dry up if there is no power for irrigation. Running diesel generators increases expenses. A fixed and uninterrupted electricity supply should be given to the agricultural sector. Solar energy should also be promoted. For industries, frequent cuts stop production, raw materials get spoiled and there is a risk of machinery getting damaged. Special discounts should be given to industries for using electricity during non-peak hours. Common people get affected due to lack of electricity in summer. Children’s studies are disrupted and drinking water problems arise. Therefore, subsidies should be given for installing rooftop solar panels. Smart metering and awareness campaigns are needed for saving electricity.

Arshleen Kaur

Fair, transparent plan needed

The government should prepare a fair schedule and ensure that power is supplied according to needs. It should also improve the electricity infrastructure, reduce wastage and encourage the use of renewable energy sources, such as solar power. Better planning and coordination between departments can reduce unnecessary power cuts. A balanced power management system will support agriculture, industry and households, and help Ludhiana grow in a better and more sustainable way.

Simranjit Kaur Shergill

Fixed schedule can help consumers plan

The government should prepare a fixed and transparent power cut schedule so that farmers, industries and households can plan their activities accordingly. During peak crop seasons, adequate electricity should be provided for irrigation. At the same time, industrial areas should receive a stable power supply during production hours to prevent financial losses. The government should also promote solar energy and other renewable sources to reduce pressure on the grid. Regular maintenance of transformers, power lines and substations can help prevent unexpected failures. Smart meters and modern technology should be used to monitor consumption and identify faults quickly. Industries can be encouraged to shift non-essential activities to non-peak hours through suitable incentives. Electricity theft should be controlled and energy-efficient appliances should be promoted among residents. A quick complaint and emergency-response system should also be established so that power-related problems are resolved without unnecessary delays.

Vanshita

Cuts have economic repercussions

The district is currently facing a severe power crisis, leading to widespread disruptions for industry, agriculture and residents. The current ad hoc curtailment is causing significant economic damage and an immediate, structured power management plan is needed. Over 2,400 industrial units face forced 10-hour night blackouts, impacting 4.5 lakh workers and disrupting production. Power supply for tubewells has dropped below the promised eight hours to under four hours, threatening paddy crops and forcing reliance on costly diesel. Outages of up to three hours in rural areas are causing significant public frustration. The government must address technical issues at Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) thermal plants to improve the current low plant load factor (around 59%), given that coal stocks are adequate. Accelerate coal dispatch, particularly from the Pachhwara captive mine, to resolve supply bottlenecks. Implement the industry’s proposal of a planned one-day weekly shutdown in exchange for uninterrupted power on working days, rather than daily 10-hour cuts.

Mohammad Saleem Farooqui

Promote use of solar energy

As the state’s industrial hub, Ludhiana faces competing energy demands that require strategic allocation to protect the economy, food security and public well-being. An uncoordinated power supply triggers a damaging domino effect. Frequent outages stall manufacturing units, causing severe financial and job losses. Simultaneously, power disruptions during agricultural cycles threaten crop yields and long summer cuts leave households helpless. To resolve this, the government should implement three core strategies. Smart scheduling: Stagger agricultural power supply and move heavy industrial shifts to off-peak night hours. Renewable transition: Incentivise solar-powered irrigation pumps for farmers and rooftop solar grids for factories to reduce main-grid reliance. Grid upgrades: Modernise aging distribution lines to prevent technical failures. A balanced plan stabilises the economy, secures food production and improves residents’ quality of life.

Sehajpreet Kaur

Rethink free power model

The PSPCL is grappling with a severe power crunch amid high temperatures and deficient monsoon rainfall. Outages of eight to 10 hours have been imposed in major industrial centres. Domestic and agricultural consumers are also facing three to four hours of unscheduled power cuts. Comprehensive steps are required for infrastructure upgrade, demand management and financial restructuring of the PSPCL. Supply to agriculture needs to be reduced by encouraging diversification of crops and supplying more canal water for irrigation. Technical and commercial losses remain high in rural belts. Upgrading distribution infrastructure and levying heavy penalties on commercial theft will save capital for maintaining infrastructure. The government’s model of 300 units of free monthly power to households places a massive billing burden on the state exchequer. Rationalising free power by restricting it to needy sections based on strict socio-economic criteria, instead of providing it universally, will free up funds for infrastructure upkeep.

RS Sembhi

Must improve supply infra

The state government should adopt a balanced power management plan that considers everyone’s needs. Farmers should receive reliable electricity during important farming periods and industries must be given proper schedules and advance information about cuts. The government should also improve power infrastructure, maintain electricity lines regularly and promote renewable energy. Balanced and well-planned power supply can support agriculture, industries and residents while reducing inconvenience caused by frequent power cuts.

Gursimran Kaur Dasdhol

Power demand increasing every day

New household units, shops, showrooms, malls and other business establishments are coming up every day, adding to the power demand. In the last couple of years, people have adopted electric vehicles (EVs) in a big way. The agro-industrial sector is also diversifying. All these add to the demand for power. However, in the past five years, there has been no substantial addition to the generation capacity. The state relies mainly on two types of sources—hydel and thermal. The scope of addition to hydel power is very negligible as there are environmental and financial issues. The best bet is solar generation. The current policy is vague and doesn’t encourage people to opt for solar power at the domestic level. In case of shutdown, the generation from rooftop solar panels goes to waste. Intensive research is needed to ensure availability of solar panels at affordable prices.

Ravinder Mittal

Communicate schedule in advance

The government should plan better as unscheduled outages affect one and all. The government must ensure a regular and fair electricity supply for all sections of the society. It should provide fixed schedules to villages, cities and factories. Farmers must get solar pumps to cut down on power consumption. The authorities must repair old wires and transformers.

Jashandeep Kaur

Ensure sector-specific allocation

The repeated, prolonged power cuts severely impact agriculture during critical crop stages, disrupt industrial production and cause inconvenience to households. Recent reports from document outages lasting up to 14 hours, farmers receiving only two to three hours of power against the promised eight-hour supply and domestic consumers enduring unscheduled cuts as peak demand exceeds 16,000 to 17,000 MW. The issues stem from soaring seasonal demand, technical outages at thermal plants, coal supply constraints and grid management pressures. A balanced power management plan is essential. Ad-hoc load shedding creates severe economic losses, leads to protests, increased costs from diesel generators and risks industrial migration. To address the issues, there must be transparent scheduling with advance notices instead of sudden cuts. Sector-specific allocation as per needs can also be of great help. The authorities must prioritise critical continuous-process industrial feeders and expand open-access or exchange purchases during deficits. They must provide temporary additional hours for farmers when thermal units recover, supported by clear communication. Predictable reliability matched with seasonal and sectoral needs—backed by capacity expansion—is vital.

Farzana Khan

Cuts can impact crop cycles

Frequent power cuts can seriously impact agricultural activities, especially during important crop cycles when irrigation is essential. Industries depend on reliable electricity supply to maintain production, avoid financial losses and protect employment. At the same time, households need regular power for education, work, healthcare and daily activities. The government should improve the electricity distribution network, upgrade transformers and transmission lines, maintain adequate power reserves and use demand forecasting to reduce unexpected outages. Farmers can be provided with scheduled and reliable electricity for irrigation, and industries can be given clear schedules so that production can be planned efficiently. Residential areas should also be protected from prolonged and unnecessary outages, particularly during extreme weather conditions. Promoting solar energy, energy-efficient equipment and other renewable sources can further reduce pressure on the electricity system.

Anmol Singh

Strict, urgent action needed

Yes, frequent power cuts require a comprehensive management plan. A fixed schedule must be shared so citizens can plan accordingly, preventing sudden disruptions that leave key tasks incomplete. Currently, the intense heat worsens the situation. During paddy cultivation, farmers urgently need water. Without electricity for irrigation, there is a risk of crops failing. On the other hand, manufacturing units face difficulties and can’t complete production on time. It delays delivery to the public and also causes severe inconvenience to residents as daily household chores come to a halt. The government must take strict and immediate action to resolve the issue.

Harleen Kaur

Ground reality far from govt claims

Although the state government promises a 24-hour power supply to households, farmers and the industrial sector, the reality is far from it. The need of the hour is better planning and management of power supply, along with greater investment in renewable energy sources, such as solar panels. The PSPCL is doing an applause-worthy job but such issues need to be highlighted to ensure greater efficiency and accountability. While households require reliable electricity, priority must also be given to farmers and industries during peak demand as agricultural and industrial productivity are crucial to economic growth. A balanced power management plan can ensure uninterrupted supply while protecting the interests of all sections of the society.

Sarabjot Singh

Promote use of solar panels, pumps

The government should consider a power management plan that balances the needs of farmers, industries and residents. The approach would try to protect agriculture, support industry and reduce inconvenience for citizens. The government must segregate power feeders to ensure agricultural supply during non-peak night hours, providing dedicated grid reliability for industries to avoid production losses. It must promote rooftop and solar pump adoption to ease peak summer demand for residential households.

Bakshish Singh Khalsa

Industries must not suffer losses

The government should adopt a balanced power management plan because agriculture, industries and households all depend on reliable electricity. Farmers should receive uninterrupted supply during critical irrigation and crop periods, and industries should be given advance schedules to avoid production losses. Households should receive a dependable minimum supply, especially during extreme weather conditions. The government can improve the situation through better demand forecasting, feeder-wise monitoring, maintenance of distribution networks and greater use of renewable energy and storage. The PSPCL’s outage records show that both planned and unplanned interruptions occur across various areas, highlighting the need for effective management and timely communication.

Samreet Kaur

Must reduce line losses

Frequent power cuts create problems for everyone. The government should improve the electricity system, reduce power losses and ensure a more reliable supply. If power cuts are necessary, people should be informed well in advance. During important farming periods, electricity supply should be given special attention. The government can also promote solar energy and other renewable sources to reduce pressure on the existing power system. A balanced power management plan will help farmers, industries and residents, and ensure a more reliable supply.

Prabhjot Kaur

Can’t sustain skewed approach

As the state’s economic powerhouse, Ludhiana’s progress relies entirely on a dependable electricity supply. Currently, frequent and unpredictable power cuts are severely disrupting all core sectors. During critical crop cycles, farmers face severe water shortages due to failed tubewells, threatening yields and food security. Simultaneously, industries experience massive production delays, financial losses and missed supply deadlines, which cripple local manufacturing capabilities. For households, persistent outages severely disrupt daily life, impacting children’s education , work-from-home professionals and general well-being of the public. A piecemeal approach that favours one sector over another is unsustainable. The government must introduce a strategic, balanced plan that includes upgrading grid infrastructure, providing transport load schedules and promoting renewable energy. Equitable power distribution is vital to safeguard the agricultural, industrial and social future.

Amritpal Kaur

Manage available power wisely

The government should prepare a power management plan by keeping the needs of everyone in mind. During the crop season, farmers should get a regular supply so that their crops are not affected. At the same time, industries should also be provided enough electricity to avoid loss of production and jobs. Households should not be ignored either. The government should focus on better planning, proper distribution and reducing the wastage of electricity. If the available power is managed wisely, all sections of society can benefit. Electricity is not only a basic need, it is the strength behind farming, industry and everyday life.

Harsharan Kaur

Release timely info about outages

Frequent power cuts are affecting farmers during crucial crop cycles, slowing down industries and troubling households. The government should introduce a balanced power management plan that ensures priority supply for irrigation, reliable electricity for industries and uninterrupted basic power for residents. Strengthening transformers and transmission lines, improving demand forecasting, using renewable backup sources and giving timely outage information can reduce disruptions. Reliable power is essential for agriculture, industry and people’s daily life. Better planning can ensure that no section is left struggling for electricity.

Gupat Kaur

Pass law for quick complaint resolution

Punjab is the hub for crop production. From here, crops are transported to other regions. It takes a lot of time, electricity and hard work. During the peak season, farmers need electricity to nourish their crops. On the other hand, the load of air conditioners (ACs) and other electrical appliances is intensive, due to which we are experiencing frequent power cuts. It leads to disruption in agriculture cycles and industrial output. It also causes inconvenience to residents as they struggle with household chores. The government should pass strict laws to ensure electricity issues are resolved within two hours of a complaint being lodged. It will help ensure food safety, uninterrupted industrial work and convenience to households. Authorities must create a balanced power management law so that no one suffers.

Japneet Kaur

Cause for grave concern

The problem of uneven power supply has become a concern. It has proved to be a major obstacle to the farmers as it denies them the opportunity to irrigate their crops. Besides, the industries are equally affected as they suffer heavy losses due to load shedding. In addition, residents have been enduring great hardships due to power fluctuations on a day-to-day basis. It is about time that the government takes action to address the problem and make adequate preparations for proper power supply. Fixing power hours for the farmers would greatly help them overcome the problem. The industrial sector must receive an uninterrupted power supply during operational hours. Replacement of all the faulty transformers and electrical machinery will avoid such situations in the future. Furthermore, use of solar energy can go a long way in solving the problem.

Simranjeet Kaur

Considers needs of all sectors

Amid power cuts, farmers are struggling to ensure their crops are properly irrigated and industries can’t keep up with production schedules. The PSPCL should plan a proper timetable of power supply that balances all works. This will help residents be prepared to complete their work on time. Every group will get equal benefits. It will also be beneficial for the electricity department as citizens will use limited electricity.

Gagandeep Kaur

Issue stems from poor maintenance

Ludhiana is a major industrial area and frequent power cuts are a major barrier for local businesses. On the one hand, agriculture—the backbone of the state's economy—needs electricity during crop season for food security. Power cuts are a serious issue at the domestic level as well. They are clearly a result of poor maintenance. The power crisis is aggravated by the burden of free electricity subsidies. Free supply discourages people from adopting sustainable energy alternatives such as solar panels that could be a long-term solution. The administration must take initiatives to ensure the supply of canal water for irrigation and set a fixed schedule for the commercial use, ensuring fair and equitable distribution of power among all sectors.

Parmeet Kaur

Make arrangements to address emergencies

A possible underlying concern is the growing gap between electricity demand and the financial resources available to the power sector. In several states, governments provide free or heavily subsidised electricity to farmers. While such assistance reduces the immediate financial burden on farmers, it also places a substantial financial responsibility on the government and the power distribution system. If subsidies are not fully and promptly compensated to power utilities, they may face difficulties in maintaining infrastructure, purchasing adequate power and meeting peak demand. However, power cuts can have multiple causes, including high seasonal demand, generation shortages, transmission constraints, distribution losses and maintenance problems. Farmers should not have to bear the consequences of weaknesses of the electricity system. The government should ensure timely payment of agricultural electricity subsidies to distribution companies, strengthen transmission and distribution infrastructure, improve power availability during critical irrigation periods and provide farmers with advance information about scheduled outages. Emergency arrangements, including additional power procurement during peak demand, can also help protect crops.

Sahajpreet Singh