Unpolled votes can be misused, caution officials

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, February 3

With an intent to increase poll percentage in the constituency, the administration has launched a coordinated movement to sensitise residents about the significance of voting for electing new government.

Special teams of government officials and social activists have been deployed to organise workshops and seminars at various levels in the region.

Harbans Singh, SDM, Mandi Ahmedgarh, said special teams of officials led by Executive Magistrates Sukhjinder Singh Tiwana and Pawandeep Singh had been organising workshops and seminars at various places to sensitise voters about their fundamental right and duty to exercise their franchise without any pressure, bias or allurement.

Addressing a gathering of working women voters at MGMN Senior Secondary School Executive Magistrate Pawandeep Singh emphasised on the need of casting their own votes, besides cooperating with the administration in conducting the election according to guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI). “While the administration, in compliance with the ECI directions has made adequate arrangements for facilitating polling by even bedridden voters, it should be understood clearly that unpolled votes can be misused for committing electoral frauds,” Pawandeep Singh said while adding that all employees should ensure that they cast their vote.

Scholl Principal Viney Goyal appreciated that in democracy voters were the kingmakers and the bloodline of the governance at various levels. “People should accept voting not only as a right, but also a responsibility,” said Goyal. —