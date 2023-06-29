Unsafe buildings: Ludhiana MC yet to act to prevent untoward incidents

Ludhiana, June 28
Despite several incidents of collapsing of unsafe buildings, the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, is yet to take definitive action to prevent such incidents.
With the ongoing rainy season, the civic body has not yet completed the updated survey of unsafe buildings in the city.
Ahead of the 2022 rainy season, the MC had compiled a list of 135 unsafe buildings in all four zones of the city and issued notices against them. The current status of the unsafe structures remains unclear. If timely measures are not taken, the possibility of unsafe buildings collapsing during this rainy season cannot be disregarded.
Sources said many of the unsafe buildings had not been vacated or demolished so far.
Expressing concern, former councillor Inder Aggarwal said: “It has been noticed that relevant departments usually respond only after an incident occurs. With the ongoing rainy season, the corporation must take substantial steps to prevent any unfortunate incidents. The MC should evacuate and demolish the unsafe buildings without delay to prevent any potential mishaps.”
According to an official from the MC’s building branch, it is estimated that there may be approximately 200 unsafe buildings across all four zones of the city. However, the final list of the buildings is still pending and has not been received from the B&R branch. Once the list is received, notices against such unsafe buildings will be issued.
Meanwhile, another official said the civic body is formulating zone level committees to look into the matter regarding unsafe buildings. The committee will submit their reports to Additional Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal.
No lessons learnt from past incidents
- Feb 2023: A big portion of a four-storeyed residential building, estimated to be approximately 100 years old, collapsed near Chaura Bazaar in Ludhiana. A family of three members had a narrow escape as they managed to evacuate the building in time
- Sept 2022: Passers-by narrowly avoided danger when a deteriorated section of an old, unsafe building on Deepak Cinema Road collapsed
- July 2022: A tailor narrowly escaped when a dilapidated portion of an MC’s building collapsed after heavy rainfall. The building, which houses some officials and is located on Clock Tower Chowk to Lakkar Pull Road, also accommodates the MC’s night shelter
- August 2021: An unsafe multi-storeyed factory building on RK Road collapsed, resulting in injuries to at least 10 persons, including two children. Seven seriously injured persons were admitted to a hospital
