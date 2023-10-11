Untimely rain leaves farmers high and dry

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, October 10

Last night’s unexpected rain seems to have left the farmers, especially the ones stationed in the grain markets with their produce, in a tizzy. The rains have not only affected the unharvested paddy crop but also the one lying open in the mandis.

A visit to the grain market of Doraha revealed that the farmers were disturbed over the night spell of rain. Expressing concern over the current situation Avtar Singh from village Ajnaud shared that the rains have added the moisture content in the produce thus making it difficult to be sold.

Ravinder Singh Rampur shared that the brick floor of the grain market fails to absorb the moisture which in turn hampers the paddy from getting dried. “Had it been a concrete floor, the moist produce would have dried in no time and the situation would not have been so concerning,” he added.

District president of Arhtiya Association Ajmer Singh Dhaliwal said the government has issued 20 tarpaulins to each arhtiya. “They should ensure that they have required number with which they can immediately protect the produce as and when the need arises. Maybe in one or two cases there would have been a lapse but in general it was assured that the produce is covered when the weather turns inclement,” he added.

“Some of the arhtiyas were planning to go on strike for fulfilment of their demands, but I convinced them to postpone the same as this would cause unnecessary harassment to the farmers. The problems can be resolved by initiating a dialogue with the authorities rather than resorting to such measures,” shared the president.