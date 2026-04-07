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Home / Ludhiana / Untimely rains and winds spell trouble for Punjab’s wheat crop

Untimely rains and winds spell trouble for Punjab’s wheat crop

Earlier, farmers faced losses in paddy, maize, potato, peas, and sugarcane due to less yield

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 07:13 PM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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A farmer inspects wheat crop damaged by storm in his fields near Sangrur. Photo: Tribune file
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Farmers in the region are worried about their wheat crop after untimely rains and strong winds hit the area. Earlier, they faced losses in paddy, maize, potato, peas, and sugarcane due to less yield.

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The rains have brought relief to residents, but farmers are concerned as the weather may damage the standing wheat crop. Balbir Singh Rajewal, a senior farmer leader, said the cloudy weather, rainfall, and strong winds will harm the crop, leading to shrivelled grains and less foliage.

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Harjinder Singh Samra, a farmer, said the rains and winds will cause waterlogging, flatten the wheat, and discolour the grains, delaying harvesting.

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Dr PK Kingra, a senior agronomist at PAU, warned that the weather could harm the wheat crop, with more rain and wind expected in the next 24 hours, followed by clear weather.

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