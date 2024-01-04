UP-based YouTuber booked for hurting religious sentiments

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 3

Following the complaint filed by a former MLA, a YouTuber has been booked for allegedly making objectionable comments on Maharishi Valmiki and hurting religious sentiments of members of the Valmiki community. The suspect has been identified as Brijbhushan Markandey, alias Dubey, of Ghazipur of Uttar Pradesh.

The former MLA, Inderiqbal Atwal alleged that the man made inappropriate remarks against Bhagwan Valmiki in a YouTube video. An FIR has been registered.

