UP bizman duped of Rs 3.42L in online fraud

After a Zero FIR was registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police, Ludhiana’s Kotwali police have initiated an investigation into a hi-tech cyber fraud in which the UPI account of a UP businessman was used and Rs 3.42 lakh was fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account.

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Lalman Yadav of Kabir Nagar in UP, who runs a clothing business in Ludhiana, fell prey to the fraudsters who hacked his account and used UPI ID to steal Rs 3.42 lakh.

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Following a preliminary probe, the matter was reported to the Bakhira branch of the SBI in UP. A Zero FIR was subsequently registered at the Dev Bakhira police station in Sant Kabir Nagar district on March 16 and the case was transferred to the Ludhiana police for further probe.

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Inspector Paramveer Singh, in-charge, Kotwali police station, said a case was registered. “Preliminary probe suggest that the victim had lost his phone and someone after finding the same, used the SIM card to use his UPI account and steal money.” he said.