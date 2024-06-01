UP man stabs friend to death

Ludhiana, May 31
After a minor argument in a drunken state among two persons, the matter escalated to such an extent that Dukhi Mukhiya of Koom Kalan village stabbed his friend Parmod Mukhiya (42) in the stomach and killed him. The Koom Kalan police registered a case on the complaint of deceased’s wife Sumita Devi of the village.
ASI Raghbir Singh said both friends were natives of UP. Last evening, the duo were having drinks together during which arguments started between them. In no time, arguments took a ghastly turn and the suspect brought a knife and stabbed Parmod in his stomach.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Around 10 per cent voting recorded in Punjab till 9 am
Amid tight security arrangements, polling begins at 7 am and...
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am
Amid tight security arrangements, voting starts at 7 am and ...
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh records highest voter turnout at 14.35 pc till 9 am
Polling under way for 4 Lok Sabha seats, 6 Assembly by-elect...
‘Meditation is not …’: Kangana says ‘we are soldiers of PM Modi’, exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all 4 seats in Himachal
The seat is currently held by Pratibha Singh
Despite brisk campaign, PM Modi gives strife-hit Manipur a miss
Barring Assam, Tripura, didn’t visit any North East state