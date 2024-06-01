UP man stabs friend to death

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 31

After a minor argument in a drunken state among two persons, the matter escalated to such an extent that Dukhi Mukhiya of Koom Kalan village stabbed his friend Parmod Mukhiya (42) in the stomach and killed him. The Koom Kalan police registered a case on the complaint of deceased’s wife Sumita Devi of the village.

ASI Raghbir Singh said both friends were natives of UP. Last evening, the duo were having drinks together during which arguments started between them. In no time, arguments took a ghastly turn and the suspect brought a knife and stabbed Parmod in his stomach.

