UP youth beaten to death

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 8

A youth was beaten to death in Dhandari last night by two unidentified persons. A case of murder was registered against two unidentified assailants at Daba on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Anurag Pandey (23), a native of UP, at present residing in Dhandari. He was a factory worker and was staying alone in the city.

As per information, on Thursday night, Vidhya Rani was returning home after participating in the Janamashtami celebrations at a temple. When she reached Dhandari, she saw two men brutally beating a youth. When she intervened to save the victim, the suspects told the woman that he had teased a girl and passed indecent comments at her due to which he had to bear

the consequences. Afterwards, they continued to assault him.

The woman raised the alarm following which local residents gathered and the assailants fled the spot. The people rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Later, they informed the police.

ACP Sandeep Wadhera said two unidentified persons had beaten the victim to death and CCTV footage were being checked to get any clue about the assailants. The woman’s statement was also being taken to crack the case.