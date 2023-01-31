Update Aadhaar details, residents urged

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 30

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik on Monday appealed to citizens to update their Aadhaar card details by submitting the latest proof of address and proof of identity at the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre.

The Central Government has selected 40 districts on a pilot basis for document updation in Aadhaar cards and Ludhiana is one of them.

She said residents need to revalidate their information by submitting required documents, even though there is no change in their demographic data. If a mobile number is registered in Aadhaar, residents can avail this service on-line by logging in at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/.

Meanwhile, Jagraon Additional Deputy Commissioner Major Amit Sareen said the officers from banks, post offices, BSNL, program office, Sewa Kendras, Education and others must apprise the people about updating their particulars in aadhar. He said that UIDAI had introduced a new functionality of document update in Aadhaar through the document update feature in the portal.

He said the document update feature was accessible online through myAadhaar portal or at any Aadhaar Enrolment Centre. He said residents who had enrolled for Aadhaar 8 to 10 years back (Prior to 2015) must update documents.

Major Sareen added that special camps would be organised in villages, schools and anganwari centres so that the population below 18 years could be covered expeditiously in this exercise. He said that that a total of 223 Aadhaar kits were available in district besides 26 post offices and 40 Sewa Kendras were operational where people could enroll themselves for Aadhaar card.

He also emphasised proper awareness about camps to ensure larger section of population avail benefit of the process.