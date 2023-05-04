Upgraded 7 yrs ago, Ahmedgarh subdivision sans office building

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 3

Even after seven years of the upgrading of Ahmedgarh into a subdivision, the administration has failed to finalise a site for the construction of a tehsil complex for the accommodation of related offices.

Although a grant of Rs 9.42 crore has been released by the state government for the complex, work on it is yet to begin as no site has been so far chosen for the same.

Residents have demanded that the complex be constructed at a site which is easily approachable to everyone, especially the elderly men and women.

The subdivision includes the local town and 53 villages falling under its jurisdiction. Area residents had been hopeful of getting all administrative services at one place over five months ago when the Punjab Government had approved a grant for the construction of a subdivision complex here.

The government officials working in these establishments had also heaved a sigh of relief as they would be able to provide services in a hassle-free and smooth manner to visitors, besides getting a better working space.

The development was construed as a major achievement of AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra as his predecessors had allegedly failed to get the grant sanctioned during their tenures.

Residents were satisfied that Gajjanmajra had succeeded in impressing upon Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to include the subdivision in the list of projects for the construction of 17 complexes in the state.

When then CM Parkash Singh Badal had announced the upgrading of the sub-tehsil to subdivision in 2016, the administration had failed to find a suitable government building for its office.

Had some residents not persuaded a school committee to allow use of a century-old building of Janta College for Women for the purpose, the SAD government would have failed to establish the subdivision office during the end of its term.

Residents alleged that local Congress leaders had also failed to impress upon senior functionaries of their party to find suitable land for the construction of an administrative complex.

MLA Gajjanmajra said Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh had been asked to ensure that the process for acquisition of land for the purpose of a subdivision building was resumed without further delay.

“We have asked the SDM to ensure that the proposed site for construction of the subdivision complex is easily accessible to residents of the local town and all 53 villages of the subdivision,” said Gajjanmajra.

SDM Harbans Singh claimed that a proposal for the construction of the tehsil complex on a piece of land belonging to a state government cooperative department, and situated on Jagera Road within Municipal limits, had already been sent to higher authorities. As both present owners and the agency acquiring land belong to the government, no transfer of funds would be required, the SDM said. He added that a proposal for acquiring private land on the same road had also been sent to authorities.

Offices running from college premises

When the Ahmedgarh subdivision was announced in 2016 and no building could be found for its running, some residents had persuaded a school committee to allow the use of a century-old building of Janta College for Women for the purpose. Had the school committee not allowed it, the SAD government would have failed to establish the subdivision office during the end of its term, residents said.