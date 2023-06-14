Uproar over appointment of AAP MLA’s son as MC’s legal adviser

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 13

Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga’s son, Gaurav Khurana, has been appointed as a legal adviser of the Municipal Corporation (MC) on an outsourcing basis. An MC official has confirmed the development, affirming that Gaurav’s appointment has been finalised on an outsourcing basis through a private company following the government approval. Questions have been raised by some Opposition leaders over the appointment.

Notably, the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the MC had earlier gave its nod for the proposal suggesting the appointment of Gaurav Khurana as a legal adviser for the MC through a private company. The proposal stated a monthly salary of Rs 54,000 for a duration of one year.

BJP leader Inder Aggarwal said he wants to congratulate CM Bhagwant Mann for this appointment. He said the previous Congress government had given jobs to the sons of few Congress MLAs and now it seems the AAP government is following the same path. There are many unemployed youths who are waiting for jobs and it would be better if this job was given to a deserving candidate, he said.

Congress MLA from Bholath, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, had also tweeted regarding the matter in February this year. Denying these allegations, MLA Bagga had then stated that his son had been practicing as an advocate for the past 5-6 years and looking for a job by making his own efforts. He also appeared for the interview like other candidates and there was nothing wrong at all, Bagga had said.

Ludhiana Urban Congress president and former MLA Sanjay Talwar has also raised questions over the appointment. He said AAP leaders earlier used to level baseless allegations against the Congress party.