UPS, generator batteries stolen from Sewa Kendra

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 7

A theft incident was reported at a Sewa Kendra near the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. The suspect decamped with UPS and generator batteries.

In his statement to the police, complainant Shubham Verma, who is a helpdesk operator, said a person barged into the Sewa Kendra on the intervening night of November 28 and 29. He stole 16 UPS batteries and one generator battery.

The police scrutinised CCTV cameras to identify the suspect. He was identified as Vipan Tara, a resident of Ganpati colony.

Investigating officer ASI Atma Ram said a case was registered against the suspect yesterday. Raids were being conducted to nab him.