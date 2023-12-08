UPS, generator batteries stolen from Sewa Kendra

Ludhiana, December 7
A theft incident was reported at a Sewa Kendra near the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. The suspect decamped with UPS and generator batteries.
In his statement to the police, complainant Shubham Verma, who is a helpdesk operator, said a person barged into the Sewa Kendra on the intervening night of November 28 and 29. He stole 16 UPS batteries and one generator battery.
The police scrutinised CCTV cameras to identify the suspect. He was identified as Vipan Tara, a resident of Ganpati colony.
Investigating officer ASI Atma Ram said a case was registered against the suspect yesterday. Raids were being conducted to nab him.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today
Tabling of the report is expected to be followed by Moitra's...
K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home
KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...
India strategic partner but those behind assassination plot need to be held accountable: White House
National Security spokesperson John Kirby's remarks come whi...
Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer
He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping wel...
Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour
71-year-old Shreesh Tiwari made sexual overtures to the vict...