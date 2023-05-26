UPSC exam: City lad bags AIR 595

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 25

A local resident, Jaskaran Singh, has cleared the civil services exam conducted by the UPSC by securing All-India Rank (AIR) 595. An alumnus of Punjab Engineering College (PEC), his dream was to become a civil servant, which he has finally realised with the clearance of the exam. He said he was elated over his success and would like to pursue his career in civil services.