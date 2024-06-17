UPSC prelims held smoothly

Ludhiana, June 16
The UPSC prelims exam was held in the district peacefully and smoothly on Sunday.
Of the total 5,570 candidates, 3,122 appeared in paper one and 3,094 in paper two at 17 centres set up at various colleges and schools of Ludhiana.
The exam was held in two sessions — 9.30 am to 11.30 am for paper one and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm for paper two.
For paper one, 1,521 male and 1,601 female candidates took part while 2,448 remained absent. Thereafter in paper two, 1,502 male and 1,592 female candidates appeared in the exam, while 2,476 candidates were absent.
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said, “We had made elaborate arrangements for the exam and the day went by smoothly”. She added senior officers were deputed to conduct checking of the centres.
