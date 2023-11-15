Upset over spouse's drinking habit, woman dies by suicide at village

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 14

A 22-year-old woman upset over drinking habit of her husband died by suicide by hanging herself in a room at her house in Manakwal village on Tuesday. Before taking the extreme step, she had called her father and apprised him that she was ending her life due to her daily torture by her husband.

The Sadar police yesterday registered a case against her husband, Rohit Kumar, on the charges of abetment to suicide. He is yet to be nabbed. The victim has been identified as Preeti.

The complainant, Neetu, the mother of the deceased, said her daughter was in depression as her husband had been torturing her every day in an inebriated state. Even on Diwali, he consumed liquor heavily and badly beaten her.

“On the festival, she had called her father and told him she could not bear it anymore and she would die by suicide. We rushed to Manakwal but she had already ended her life,” she said.