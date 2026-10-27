Uptick in obesity among women, diabetes across genders in Ludhiana: Survey

The district is witnessing a growing burden of lifestyle-related diseases, with the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) indicating a sharp rise in high blood sugar levels among both men and women, along with an increase in obesity among women.

According to the district-level findings of the survey, nearly one in every five women (19.8 per cent) and more than one in five men (22.6 per cent) aged 15 years and above have high or very high blood sugar levels or are on medication to control diabetes.

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The survey, published earlier this year, assessed figures for 2023-2024.

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As compared to NFHS-5, published in 2022, the figures have risen significantly from 15.3 per cent for women and 15.5 per cent for men. NFHS-5 assessed 2019-2021.

The survey also finds ‘very high blood sugar levels’ (above 160 mg/dl) increased sharply among women from 7.6 per cent in NFHS-5 to 12.3 per cent in NFHS-6. Among men, it rose from 8.6 per cent to 12.4 per cent during the same period.

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The findings point towards increasing obesity among women. Nearly 47.7 per cent of women aged 15-49 years were found to be overweight or obese, up from 45.1 per cent in the previous survey.

On the hypertension front, the district presented a mixed picture. Among women aged 15 years and above, 26.8 per cent had elevated blood pressure or were taking medicines for hypertension, marginally higher than 26.3 per cent reported in NFHS-5. However, the share of women with mildly elevated and moderately to severely elevated blood pressure showed a slight decline.

Among men, elevated blood pressure prevalence stood at 31.4 per cent, recording a marginal decline from 32.2 per cent in NFHS-5. Mildly elevated blood pressure among men dropped from 21.3 per cent to 17.8 per cent, and moderately to severely elevated blood pressure decreased slightly from 8 per cent to 7.8 per cent.

Medicine specialist Dr T Sharma said the survey reflects changing lifestyles, increasing sedentary behaviour, unhealthy dietary patterns and rising obesity, all of which contribute to diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.