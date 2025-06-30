Urban planning reforms, infra upgrade needed

Take proactive measures

Advertisement

Monsoon undoubtedly offers respite from the sweltering heat; however, it also disrupts the lives of city residents, rendering commuting in certain areas impossible due to waterlogging. It is no secret that in areas where the drainage system is insufficient to manage monsoon deluges, the living conditions of the residents deteriorates significantly during rains. Despite repeated warnings and previous mishaps, the city sti ll lacks a reliable drainage system. Clogged sewers, an inadequate rainwater management system and unplanned urban development contribute to the problem; transforming roads into rivers within hours of rain. To address this issue, the authorities concerned must take proactive measures. Drains should be desilted regularly before the onset of monsoon. Moreover, the implementation of rigorous regulations against illegal constructions near drainage lines is equally as crucial as the establishment of a comprehensive rainwater harvesting system that mitigates runoff and replenishes groundwater. Timely planning and sustainable urban infrastructure development are essential to prevent flooding in Ludhiana during the monsoon. It is time to act, not react.

Novin Christopher

Advertisement

Community engagement key

To prevent waterlogging in Ludhiana, the authorities concerned should focus on comprehensive rainwater management strategies. This includes thorough cleaning and maintenance of stormwater drains, upgrading existing drainage systems to improve efficiency and implementing rainwater harvesting initiatives to reduce runoff. The authorities concerned should also prioritise sustainable urban planning by incorporating green spaces and revitalising water bodies to enhance natural drainage. Public awareness campaigns are essential to educate residents on the importance of proper waste disposal and keeping drains clear. Real-time monitoring systems can provide early warnings for potential waterlogging areas, enabling proactive measures. Collaboration between authorities, residents and local businesses is crucial for effective implementation. By adopting these measures, Ludhiana can significantly reduce the risk of waterlogging and ensure a smoother monsoon. Proactive planning and community engagement will be key to mitigating the impact of heavy rainfall and creating a more resilient urban environment for its residents.

Advertisement

Jaspreet Kaur

Improve city’s drainage system

Waterlogging causes trouble in Ludhiana every year during the rainy season. With pre-monsoon showers already here, quick and proper action is needed. All drains must be cleaned before the heavy rain starts. Areas where people have constructed on natural water paths should be cleared, so rainwater can flow easily. The city’s drainage system needs to be improved. New buildings should be required to install rainwater harvesting systems. Roads should be built or repaired in a way that water doesn’t collect on these. Emergency teams should be ready during rains, and people must be made aware against throwing waste into the drains. This will help avoid blockages and flooding. If these steps are taken in time, Ludhiana can stay safe and dry this monsoon.

Taranpreet Kaur

Avoid littering in drains

Every monsoon, Ludhiana faces the same problem—waterlogging. To solve this, the authorities concerned must act before the rains arrive. First, all drainage systems and sewer lines should be cleaned and repaired on time. Blocked drains are the main reason behind water accumulating on roads. Secondly, proper rainwater harvesting systems should be installed, especially in public buildings, colonies and industrial areas. This not only reduces waterlogging but also helps recharge groundwater. The authorities concerned should also map out low-lying flood-prone areas and set up temporary water pumps to clear water during heavy rainfall. Strict action must be taken against illegal constructions that block natural water flow. Lastly, public awareness is important—people should avoid throwing garbage in drains. With regular maintenance, better planning and community support, Ludhiana can stay dry and safe this monsoon.

Prabhjot Singh

Admn, public should work in tandem

Firstly, the Municipal Corporation should conduct a comprehensive cleaning of all drains and sewer lines before the rains begin. Regular monitoring and timely desilting of major drains like the Buddha Nullah is essential. Secondary, strict action should be taken against illegal encroachments on natural drainage paths, as these obstruct rainwater flow. Thirdly, installation of additional pumping stations at vulnerable points can help in the quick removal of excess water. Citizens should also be made aware about keeping drains free of plastic and waste through awareness drives. Lastly, emergency helplines and rapid response teams should be set up for immediate action during heavy rainfall. Only a combination of proactive governance and responsible public behaviour can protect the city from waterlogging this monsoon.

Harmandeep Kaur Gill

MC should deploy quick-response teams

To prevent waterlogging in Ludhiana this monsoon, the authorities concerned must prioritise pre-monsoon desilting of all drains and sewer lines, especially in low-lying and densely populated areas. Regular maintenance and timely removal of garbage from drainage points is essential. Strict action must be taken against individuals and vendors who dump solid waste in open drains. The Municipal Corporation should deploy quick-response teams equipped with water pumps in flood-prone zones. Installation of rainwater harvesting systems in public institutions and housing colonies can help reduce surface runoff. Smart sensors should be installed in major drains to monitor water levels in real time. Public awareness campaigns should educate citizens regarding not clogging drains with plastic and waste. Urban planning must include proper slope and green areas to absorb excess water. Long-term solutions include upgrading old drainage infrastructure and building stormwater reservoirs. Proactive planning and civic cooperation can prevent seasonal chaos and ensure a safer monsoon.

Parmeet Kaur

Build proper sewerage

We should take care of some basic things to curb the problem of waterlogging. We should not throw dirt, filth and other material on roads which may clog or choke the drainage system. Corporations should take care of broken pipes. Proper designing and sloping should be taken into consideration at the time of laying pipelines. Government should impose a fine for those who throw waste material on roads. Water pipes should be laid down under some pre-planning system with proper drainage. Large pipe, with proper slope, should be layered for taking into consideration the growing population. Proper advertisements, training and education should be imparted to officials, students and public in general. Proper sewerage should be built. Contractors should be held responsible if any problem is encountered. Slopes of roads with proper drainage holes on both sides of roads should be there. Councillors and MLA must be held responsible if water accumulates every year in their wards or constituency.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Install rainwater harvesting systems

To address the reoccurring issue of waterlogging in Ludhiana, officials must focus on two critical measures. The first being draining, desilting and installing rainwater collecting devices. To allow free passage of rainwater, all major and minor drains should be desilted well before the monsoon arrives. Clogged drains are the principal cause of urban flooding. Second, installing localised rainwater harvesting systems in government buildings, schools and housing developments can assist reduce runoff and replenish groundwater. These systems not only handle excess rainwater but also promote environment-friendly urban water practices. Timely intervention on these fronts can help reduce the impact of waterlogging during monsoon.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Elevate low-lying areas in city

The problem of waterlogging is a common one that persist in the city every year during monsoon. Water accumulates on roads due to the lack of proper drainage systems. The local government should construct roads after laying proper pipes for drainage of rainwater. Nobody should be allowed to dig roads without permission. Each household or business establishment must be provided a connection of sewerage, water, phone and electricity before carpeting of roads and violators must be punished. We must not throw waste materials on roads. Plastic bags should be banned as these pose a big threat. People should lend support to the local government to curb such problems. Low-lying areas must be elevated so that the problem of water accumulation is countered. Officials of corporations and contractors must be held responsible.

Farzana Khan

Fortify vulnerable points along Sutlej

A brief but sharp spell of pre-monsoon rain that lashed some parts of the city a few days ago exposed the reality of the civic body’s lofty claims about monsoon preparedness, as many city areas were flooded, sewers overflowed and waterlogging made commuters’ lives difficult as the traffic crawled through inundated roads. Residents wonder what will happen as the monsoon progresses. The administration should take every precaution to avoid a flood-like situation in the district. The vulnerable points along the Sutlej should be fortified. Open manholes and caved-in roads can lead to accidents; they should be repaired on a regular basis, particularly before the monsoon. Clogged drains must be cleaned and new drains installed in vulnerable areas to ensure proper water drainage. Check valves should be installed in sewer traps to keep floodwater from backing up into home drains. People should question their local MLAs and councillor about waterlogging issues, and hold them accountable if a flood-like situation occurs. The flood control room should be kept operational round-the-clock to address the grievances of the public.

RS Sembhi

Increase green cover to aid absorption

Every monsoon, Ludhiana faces waterlogging, causing major inconvenience and health hazards to residents. To tackle this, the authorities concerned must ensure all drains are thoroughly cleaned, giving special focus to low-lying and flood-prone areas. Damages should be repaired timely and dumping of garbage and waste in drains should be penalised. Rainwater harvesting should be promoted in the city. Moreover, natural absorption of rainwater should be enhanced by planting more greens. Permeable pavement should be made instead of concrete. Alongside this, public awareness campaigns at schools, colleges and workplaces are necessary. Only with unity and coordination can Ludhiana avoid another year of waterlogging and uncomfortable monsoons.

Sargun Kaur

Fine encroachments on drainage paths

Waterlogging is a major issue in Ludhiana during the rainy season, primarily due to poor and choked drainage systems. The solutions include building proper rainwater drainage networks to discharge excess water into canals, fields or rivers. If no such system exists, the sewerage system must be thoroughly cleaned before monsoons. Preventing waste dumping, especially plastic bags, is crucial to avoid blockages. Encouraging rainwater harvesting in commercial and residential areas can also help solve the issue by diverting excess water into tanks. It is vital to demarcate existing drainage paths and prevent encroachment, particularly by construction projects like bridges and flyovers. Strategically placed storage or holding ponds can store heavy rainfall, preventing downstream flooding.

Jagjit Singh

Conduct city-wide drainage audits

To prevent waterlogging in Ludhiana during the upcoming monsoon, the authorities concerned must adopt a proactive and comprehensive approach. First, all drains and sewage lines should be thoroughly desilted and cleaned before the onset of heavy rains to ensure a smooth flow of water. Regular maintenance schedules must be enforced. Secondly, a city-wide drainage audit should be conducted to identify choke points and low-lying areas prone to flooding. These zones should be equipped with high-capacity dewatering pumps. Additionally, the stormwater drainage system needs to be upgraded with proper infrastructure planning. The use of rainwater harvesting systems in public and private buildings can also help reduce surface runoff. Awareness campaigns about responsible waste disposal are vital, as clogged drains are often caused by litter. Lastly, a real-time monitoring and response team should be constituted to address waterlogging swiftly. Timely execution of these measures can help Ludhiana avoid the annual monsoon chaos.

Aarti Rana Chauhan

Spread awareness about diseases

Incessant rain and waterlogging have created havoc in Ludhiana. However, it is worth noting that the problem of waterlogging in the city is predominantly due to human error. This is not the first time such a situation has developed. Water, mixed with sewage, now poses a threat to human lives as it may lead to a number of diseases like dengue, conjunctivitis, skin ailments, malaria etc. The MC should earmark the affected areas, make arrangements for food and shelter and provide clean drinking water to the residents. The health authorities should survey the area for possible outbreak of diseases and provide necessary treatment to all the patient. The authorities can also collaborate with religious groups and NGOs to spread awareness about these waterborne diseases. Also, preventive measures like cleaning the Buddha Dariya and other drainage passages across the district needs to be taken to avoid these problems in the future. People should avoid using of plastic bags as these have the potential to block water channels. Timely cleaning and clearing of rainwater passages should be undertaken. The municipal authorities should make emergency plans to manage water logging and the government should provide sufficient funds to local authorities to meet this seasonal crisis. All these measures have the potential to mitigate waterlogging in the city. Rising above their political affiliations, all members of political parties should engage in welfare activities and help people, especially during such crisis.

Sukhdev Sharma

Admn must drain out stagnant water

During monsoon, it is no surprise to see open grounds in Ludhiana turn into seasonal swimming pools. Rainwater remains stagnant for days and pathogens breed in these pools, leading to potential outbreaks of diseases like dengue and malaria. The administration should take serious note of this and plan to drain out stagnant water from such areas as soon as the showers are over. No doubt it is a tedious task, but I believe it can be achieved with the help of the right approach. In addition, the drains on roads should also be looked into and necessary repairs be made to prevent inconvenience to citizens and commuters.

Mohit Verma

MC must survey waterlogged roads

With the monsoon approaching fast, as usual, waterlogging becomes an important issue in Ludhiana. Many roads and streets in the city get inundated with rainwater and this poses problems in the movement of both pedestrians and vehicles. To tackle this problem, the Municipal Corporation must first survey and identify the roads and areas which get waterlogged during monsoons and then must assign the duties to its drainage cleaning workers/force to clean all the drainage of these roads and areas. Once the drainage system is cleaned, the area will not be water-logged. The corporation staff must take responsibility to check the progress in this survey and drainage cleaning programme. The corporation must ensure that the drainage system in such roads and areas is kept clean, especially before the rainy season sets in. Also, drainage in all other areas in the city must be kept clean to avoid the chance of water logging anywhere in the city. Another reason for water logging in some roads and areas is that they are low-lying. Not much can be done to raise their level before the rains sets in. However, efforts must be made to raise the level of the roads while re-carpeting them in the future. These two steps of surveying the waterlogged roads, followed by cleaning of drainage system will ensure that waterlogging does not become a problem in Ludhiana.

Gautam Dev