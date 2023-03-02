Urban Vihar Colony residents irked over rising dog bite cases

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 1

After dog bite cases have been reported in the area, residents of the Urban Vihar Colony near Dugri have sought the Municipal Corporation’s (MC) attention to take immediate steps to prevent dog bite incidents in their area. The residents had sent a complaint to the Animal Birth Control Centre where sterilisation of stray dogs is done.

Jaspal Singh Tiger, a resident of Urban Vihar, said they have written to an official regarding the attack of dogs resulting in severe bite injuries to the residents of the colony. However, no action has been taken to resolve the matter.

“Within one month, over 10 dog bites cases have been reported and most of the sufferers were children, old ladies, and senior citizens. Some of the persons have received severe dog bite injuries. If nobody had come to rescue them, such attacks would have been fatal. A ferocious dog has attacked a number of persons in the area. We demand from the civic body to pay attention and take steps for prevention of dog bite cases here,” he said.

“The sufferers had to bear expenses for medical treatment after they were bitten by the dogs. We want the MC to take rapid and suitable action to provide relief to us from dog bite incidents,” said another resident.

MC’s Joint Commissioner Ankur Mahindroo could not be contacted for a comment.