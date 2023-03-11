US-based kabaddi promoter dies in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 10

A USA-based kabaddi promoter, Jasdev Singh, alias Gola (50), died in a road mishap near Machhiwara on Thursday night. His Toyota Innova vehicle had a head-on collision with a truck. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

He was heading towards Jhar Sahib from the Garhi bridge when he met with the accident along the Sirhind canal. The deceased, a native of Jhar Sahib, had recently came to India organise the Annual Kabaddi Cup, scheduled to be held in Samrala.

Police sources said the reason of the accident was not clear yet. The body was handed over to his family.