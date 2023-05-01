US expert discusses AI as an answer to water woes

Ludhiana, April 30
An interactive talk on ‘Sustainable agricultural water and nutrient management: Research and extension opportunities from field to regional scale’ was delivered by Dr Vivek Sharma, assistant professor, Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering, University of Florida, USA, at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).
The Punjab Chapter of Indian Society of Agricultural Engineers had organised the talk.
Highlighting the role of artificial intelligence, sensors and IOT technologies in agricultural water management, Dr Sharma emphasised that capacity building of the students in these areas could provide science-based solutions.
