Use ‘mSeva’ for online grievance redressal, Ludhiana MC urges residents

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 23

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has urged the residents to adopt ‘mSeva’ services, an online grievance redressal system of the government. “Through mSeva, residents can not only submit online complaints by visiting mseva.lgpunjab.gov.in, but they can also submit the online complaints through WhatsApp mSeva chatbot. The residents can simply give a missed call or send a Whatsapp message to 87509-75975 to reach the chatbot and follow the instructions to submit the complaint,” MC officials said here on Friday.

The officials said, “Residents can also download mobile application mSeva-Punjab for submitting the complaints online. The complaints can be submitted regarding water and sewerage, birth and death certificate, garbage, parks, open defecation, stray animals among other issues. The complainants can also track the status of their complaints online.”

The officials said, “For registering the complaint at mseva.lgpunjab.gov.in or through mobile application mSeva-Punjab, residents will have to register themselves by submitting the details including mobile number, name and city. Once registered, the residents can login to mSeva. The residents can then click on the complaints tab and submit the complaints.”

“Once the complaint is submitted by residents through the website, mobile application or WhatsApp chatbot, it gets to the grievance redressal officer (GRO) of the MC, who further assigns the complaint to the concerned officials of the civic body.

A message is sent to the complainant on the registered mobile number along with the links with the help of which he/she can also track the status of the complaint”, officials said.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said residents should adopt ‘mSeva’ to submit online complaints and keep a track of the same. Senior officials of the MC have been monitoring the status of the complaints and it is ensured that complaints are resolved at the earliest.