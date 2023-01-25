Use of banned Chinese string: Samrala Police use drone to detect violators

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, January 24

The Samrala police have taken the initiative of acting tough against users of the killer Chinese string with the help of a drone which has now started operating in Samrala, Machhiwara and surrounding villages as a routine practice.

With the help of the drone which is being used for the first time in the region this year, the police has been able to send a warning to the users of the string. If anyone is caught flying kites with the banned thread, a case of attempt to murder can be registered against them. In case a child below 18 years of age is found using the Chinese string, his parents would be booked for attempt to murder, the police said.

Samrala DSP Waryam Singh said a drone had been specially procured for the purpose of detecting the rooftops where the illegal string was being used.

“We have been using the drone to detect violations for the past three days and have achieved considerable success in nabbing culprits. More often than not, when children are detected by the drone, they tend to run away but we are not sparing any one. Everyone should bear in mind that once caught, the parents of children found using the string shall be booked for attempt to murder,” the DSP said.

“Those who fail to comply with the orders will see their Basant Panchami in the Ludhiana Central Jail this time. Only for the sake of a sport, we cannot afford to risk precious lives. The drone shall work every day in a new area, before and after Basant Panchami,” he said.

“Anyone who engages himself in the heinous activity will have to pay through the nose,” the DSP added.

Area residents heaved a sigh of relief as they feel that it is for the first time that a constructive step was being taken against offenders.

“This is indeed a welcome step by the DSP. It will prove to be an authentic check on the incorrigible elements, who despite warnings, have failed to stop the use of the illegal thread which has endangered many human and animal lives,” Manpreet Singh Bedi of Samrala said.

