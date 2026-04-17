Use of goods vehicles to ferry people major cause of pilgrim deaths in Ludhiana, Malerkotla

The administration has launched a coordinated campaign to check factors resulting in fatal accidents during pilgrimages, political rallies and social functions.

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The campaign was launched in response to reports of loss of human lives during pilgrimages due to use of good vehicles for transporting people in various parts of the region recently.

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Overloading, modifications to accommodate more passengers and negligence of drivers, particularly during return journeys were identified as major factors behind the catastrophic accidents taking place in the region in the past.

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SSP Gagan Ajit Singh informed that Sukhdev Singh Brar, Sanjiv Kapoor and Manavjit Singh Sidhu, DSPs at Ahmedgarh, Amargarh and Malerkotla subdivisions had been advised to ensure that vehicles moving in their respective areas are used only for purposes prescribed for them.

“Besides enhancing surveillance on roads and highways passing through the districts, we have drafted an awareness campaign to sensitise all stakeholders about causes and consequences of violation of Motor Vehicle Rules,” said Gagan Ajit Singh, recalling that the use of good vehicles for transporting people was illegal according to the MV Act too.

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Gagan Ajit Singh, who was the first Chief of Sadak Suraksha Force in the state claimed that recurrence of loss of human lives during pilgrimages and social gatherings can be minimised by sensitising the organisers about potential risks involved in frequent use of good vehicles for transporting people including children, women and elderly persons.

“Even in the case of transportation of people by authorised vehicles, the organisers should arrange an orientation session for all members accompanying the group,” said the SSP, emphasising that goods and people should not be allowed to swap spaces meant for them in vehicles.

Tribune observations revealed that use of trucks, trolleys (tractor trolleys), tempos and modified vehicles for transporting people had long been a common practice in rural and semi-urban localities, often driven by lack of public transport service and economic reasons.

Organisers, including owners and drivers of vehicles, are rarely aware of the number of people travelling, nature of goods they are carrying and health status of those suffering from chronic diseases.

A peep into the past suggests that most catastrophic accidents took place during the return journey, that too, a little ahead of destination.

Though no organised study was known to have been conducted to ascertain reasons behind accidents, fatigue, sleepiness and casual approach of the driver near the destination were found as contributory factors.

At least eight devotees were killed when a bus overturned after colliding with a tree near Himmatgarh village in Fatehgarh Sahib district on Wednesday. The seating arrangement of the vehicles was reported to be altered.

The deceased were among a group of devotees returning home after paying obeisance at Anandpur Sahib.

Earlier in July 2025, a tempo carrying devotees from Shri Naina Devi Shrine had plunged into Bathinda Branch of Sirhind Canal near Jagera Bridge in Ludhiana resulting in the death of nine persons of one village.

Long time ago (around two decades) a truck carrying devotees from Shri Naina Devi and travelling on narrow road along the Sirhind canal had fallen near Karamsar (Rara Sahib) when at least six persons including four children had died.

Caption: SSP Gagan Ajit Singh inspects a naka organized on Ludhiana Malerkotla highway to check violation of Motor Vehicle Act